HANOVER, N.H. – Keishana Washington scored 32 points and moved into third place on the Drexel all-time scoring list as the Dragons downed the Dartmouth Big Green 64-49 on Tuesday afternoon. Washington's 21st point of the day passed Bailey Greenberg on the Drexel all-time scoring list. Washington closed the...

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO