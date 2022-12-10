Read full article on original website
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy & Dresses the Part
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in a suit designed by adidas and Gucci.
REPORT: Georgia Tech Set to Hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner
According to reports, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are looking to hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner to serve as the team's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been with Georgia serving as an offensive analyst. Georgia Tech recently upgraded Brent Key from interim head coach to full-time head ...
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
Stetson Bennett & the Dawgs moving on to CFP: Watch / listen
New York was fun, but Stetson Bennett & his Dawgs teammates have bigger fish to fry. The real goal for Georgia fans isn’t Heisman Trophies and individual awards. If you care about that, you should probably follow along with a Lincoln Riley-coached team. At Georgia, Stetson Bennett‘s Heisman candidacy...
