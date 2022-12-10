ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Georgia Tech Set to Hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner

According to reports, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are looking to hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner to serve as the team's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been with Georgia serving as an offensive analyst.  Georgia Tech recently upgraded Brent Key from interim head coach to full-time head ...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
On3.com

Stetson Bennett & the Dawgs moving on to CFP: Watch / listen

New York was fun, but Stetson Bennett & his Dawgs teammates have bigger fish to fry. The real goal for Georgia fans isn’t Heisman Trophies and individual awards. If you care about that, you should probably follow along with a Lincoln Riley-coached team. At Georgia, Stetson Bennett‘s Heisman candidacy...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy