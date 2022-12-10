Read full article on original website
Alvarez returns, Bulls dish out 77-68 win over Marshall
TAMPA — Maria Alvarez made her season debut, as USF snapped back from Sunday’s loss at NC State with a 77-68 win over Marshall on Wednesday morning at Yuengling Center. Alvarez, who missed the final four games of the 2021-22 season with a second major injury to her left knee, also missed the first 11 of the 22-23 season as she continued to rehab. She played ten minutes in the victory, the Miami native’s first appearance in nine months.
Keion Brooks and Cole Bajema address the problem with slow starts after Washington's 74-68 win over Cal Poly
Huskies nearly fall prey to another slow start before coming together in the second half to race past Cal Poly.
Sellers shares first impression of Loggains
Late Tuesday afternoon, South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains spoke with 2023 quarterback target LaNorris Sellers.
Column | Quarterback commit Marcel Reed is set to visit Texas A&M. Should that worry Ole Miss?
Ole Miss has held Marcel Reed in its 2023 commitment class ever since late April. Reed's been comfortably committed, if you will, as the quarterback in this class and the.
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Jim Larranaga reacts to Hurricanes’ ranking, raves about reserve guards and urges fan support
The Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, at No. 25, for the first time in four years. “It’s very nice especially for our players and our fans that we’re ranked in the top 25," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "For me and my coaching staff, all it means is that everybody we play is going to consider us a huge game and a huge win if they can knock us off. For me, the most important time to be ranked is at the end of the year when the committee looks at your resume and says, ‘Wow, they’re a top-25 team, we need them to give them a good seed in the tournament.”
Transfer TE target Kyle Morlock names top three, talks favorite college coaches on recent podcast appearance
Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock has been in the NCAA Transfer Portal for a few weeks now and has become one of the most sought after prospects in the portal regardless of position. Morlock recently appeared on the TCM Podcast and was asked several questions about his recruitment...
Ole Miss commit Izavion Miller recaps Mississippi State official visit
Ole Miss commitment Izavion Miller was on Mississippi State's campus back in September to watch the Bulldogs get their 2022 campaign underway. Last weekend, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect was back in Starkville for a more-detailed look at Mississippi State.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost
After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
2023 No. 4 QB Malachi Nelson made vast improvements this season, holds a bright future at USC | Coll
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins discusses what he likes about the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2023, QB Malachi Nelson.
Late Kick: TCU leads the way for JoJo Earle and Chris Marshall
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses TCU being in the lead for wide receivers JoJo Earle and Chris Marshall.
Texas Men's Basketball Coach Chris Beard Suspended Indefinitely
Discussing the news that Chris Beard has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested on domestic violence charges.
No. 3 QB Dante Moore looks compete for the job on day one at Oregon | College Football Recruiting Sh
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins discusses what he likes about the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2023, QB Dante Moore.
Wednesday bowl practice observations
CLEMSON — Clemson held its third bowl practice in Clemson on Wednesday and Clemson247 was present and permitted to watch the opening portion.
DL Rueben Bain’s talent is worth celebrating, but he’s also an important culture addition to the program
The Miami Hurricanes landed one of the best defensive linemen in the country with Miami Central defensive lineman Rueben Bain committing to the program. Bain (6-2, 255) ranks as the No. 71 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports and has been one of the most productive players in the country over the past two seasons, generating 105 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, and 47.5 sacks as a junior and senior.
