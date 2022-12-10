Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil breaks down one of the biggest plays of 2022: ‘It was like a movie’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Of the thousands of moments that created an undefeated season and Big Ten Championship for the Michigan football team, few will be remembered as much as the play Mike Sainristil made in the end zone against Ohio State on Nov. 26. On 3rd-and-4 with 7:34...
Michigan football: ‘Guys are locked in’ as Wolverines prepare for TCU, College Football Playoff
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 2022 Michigan football season has been an unquestioned success. Thirteen wins, a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff serve as proof of the program Jim Harbaugh and Co. have rebuilt. The next challenge comes Dec. 31 in the College...
Michigan State basketball “certain” to get visit from 5-star SF Bryson Tucker
Tom Izzo has about a week and a half off before Michigan State basketball has its next game. This is a nice deviation from what’s been normal through the first month, or so, of the 2022-23 season with 2-3 games per week and any normal person would spend that time resting and maybe disconnecting after practices.
Michigan State HC Mel Tucker tweets statement on Mike Leach's death
The college football world has lost one its most unique personalities and influential coaching minds. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday at age 61, the university announced. Leach died at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, from complications from a heart condition, per the university. Known as a pioneer...
Michigan State loses young, promising wide receiver to transfer portal
The blows keep on coming for Spartans football...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class suffers 7th decommitment
Michigan State football has lost another commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, this time in three-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack. Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson reported that Slack's decommitment from MSU was a mutual decision by both parties. Slack was one of the longest-tenured...
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
BREAKING: Iowa lands Michigan tight end transfer Erick All
News: Iowa has its second commit in the transfer portal of the offseason. On Wednesday, Michigan tight end transfer Erick All announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. All took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and the Hawkeyes were able to get him in the fold. Per the Cincinatti Enquirer, All was also considering Washington and Notre Dame. All will join fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara (quarterback) as part of Iowa's transfer class.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Michigan State must disclose deals with 2 big sports donors
A judge has ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
WLNS
Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
jtv.tv
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
An old safe at The Parlour was finally cracked open. Here’s what was inside
JACKSON, MI – John Cuneo was aware of the old safe that sat unopened on the second floor of The Parlour when he took ownership of the business last year. In fact, he said other owners of the longtime, popular Jackson ice cream parlor at 1401 Daniel Road also knew about the safe, but no one could never open it.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0