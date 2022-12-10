ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Iowa lands Michigan tight end transfer Erick All

News: Iowa has its second commit in the transfer portal of the offseason. On Wednesday, Michigan tight end transfer Erick All announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. All took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and the Hawkeyes were able to get him in the fold. Per the Cincinatti Enquirer, All was also considering Washington and Notre Dame. All will join fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara (quarterback) as part of Iowa's transfer class.
IOWA CITY, IA
WLNS

Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy