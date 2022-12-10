News: Iowa has its second commit in the transfer portal of the offseason. On Wednesday, Michigan tight end transfer Erick All announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. All took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and the Hawkeyes were able to get him in the fold. Per the Cincinatti Enquirer, All was also considering Washington and Notre Dame. All will join fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara (quarterback) as part of Iowa's transfer class.

