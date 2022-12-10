San Diego County Department of Animal Services hosts Santa Paws adoption special of $12 per pet in December

Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Adoption Fees For Adult Dogs Waived Through New Year at SD Humane Society
Adoption fees for all adult dogs at the San Diego Humane Society have been waived for the rest of the year with a $10,000 donation from San Diego County resident Randy Spicer. According to the SDHS staff, the shelter is at capacity for its adult dog population. The shelter said it was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.
getnews.info
Over 150 Formerly Homeless Children Residing at East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC) Will be Treated to a Special Christmas Party
Civic, government, corporate, and faith leaders provide over 150 underprivileged kids with a morning full of Christmas cheer, live music, gifts, fun, joy, and hope. EL CAJON, CA – On Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents residing at East County Transitional Living Center will be treated to a fun and joy-filled morning thanks to the generosity of caring members of the community. The new ECTLC CEO Michael Branch, a retired SEAL and a former ECTLC program member, will serve as the MC. The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe and the Swenson Children’s Foundation donate gifts. El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton and his police officers and Heartland Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Swaney and his firefighters pass out the beautifully wrapped presents.
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
Making San Diego Smile nonprofit surprises South Bay kids with shopping spree
Over 100 South Bay kids were treated to a Christmas surprise Monday night -- a chance to go shopping for gifts.
All-star volunteer dog walker is a animal shelter's best friend
SAN DIEGO — When you make a sizable donation and volunteer hundreds of hours, they name a building after you or in this case a dog kitchen. In this Zevely Zone, I stretched my legs at the San Diego Humane Society. Almost four years ago, Sheila Steele volunteered to walk her first dog and unleashed a passion for giving. "Are you my good boy?" said Sheila as she walked a shelter dog named Ace.
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista
Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Dine with Santa, Create Crafts, Decorate Cookies at Free San Diego Rec Center Holiday Events
The city of San Diego will host a variety of winter-themed events at recreation centers through Dec. 23. Both adults and children are invited to participate. Activities include meeting Santa Claus, playing in the snow, watching festive movies, enjoying live music and arts and crafts. “December is a month filled...
2 stolen dogs found, back at Spring Valley home
Two dogs, Winston and Xena, are back at their Spring Valley home after they were inside a car that was stolen on Dec. 6.
Thrifting is growing in popularity this holiday season in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for ways to save this holiday season, secondhand shopping could help your wallet. Experts said more people are shopping at thrift stores to buy their gifts. Browsing the aisles at the new Salvation Army Thrift Store in Otay Mesa, not many shoppers wanted...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County leaders approved policies and tools to combat illicit fentanyl and opioids in the region
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved policies and tools to address and combat the increase in fatal overdoses driven by synthetic opioids in the region. The Behavioral Health Services Department presented several strategies to reduce overdoses and deaths before the vote. In late June, supervisors voted to...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred off State Route 78, near East Barham Drive. It happened just after 11 a.m. The officials reported that a car had veered off the road and crashed.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
News 8 KFMB
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
The winter storm has brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountain area is in place until 10 p.m.
Comments / 1