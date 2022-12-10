ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Women’s Basketball Game at Mayville State Cancelled

FARGO, N.D. – Due to inclement weather, the North Dakota State women's basketball game at Mayville State has been cancelled. There is no makeup date. NDSU will be back in action hosting Western Illinois on Monday to begin Summit League play. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center.
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Women’s Basketball Concludes Non-Conference Play at Mayville State

The North Dakota State (6-4) women's basketball team wraps up non-conference play traveling to Mayville State (8-2, 1-0 North Star) on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Lewy Lee Fieldhouse. GAME COVERAGE. Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call on Bison 1660. Watch: The contest...
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

No. 3 NDSU Hosts No. 7 UIW in Friday Night NCAA Semifinal

THIS WEEK: No. 3 seed North Dakota State (11-2) hosts No. 7 seed Incarnate Word (12-1) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). The winner advances to face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 4 seed Montana State in the national championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
FARGO, ND
cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
DE PERE, WI
WJFW-TV

White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season

WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
WHITE LAKE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What are ghost guns? | WFRV Local 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, they can be built using gun part kits people can buy online or even 3-D printers, and they have been popping up in criminal cases around the country. Green Bay hasn’t been spared. According to a criminal complaint obtained...
GREEN BAY, WI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

