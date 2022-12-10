Read full article on original website
Free eviction defense is getting closer to becoming a reality in Detroit
After missing a deadline to begin providing the services, Mayor Duggan’s administration announced some major developments
michiganchronicle.com
Five Michigan Schools Recognized for Outstanding Academic Progress, Growth for Underserved Students
The new 2022 Building the Hope Schools collectively demonstrated pre-pandemic academic progress or growth that beat state averages, along with an affirming culture for diverse student populations, including students of color, English learners, and students from low-income backgrounds. As schools across Michigan work to help students recover from the unfinished...
MEDC Announces Approval of Projects Totaling $1.2B Investment, 1,846 Jobs in State
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) in Lansing announced Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of a wide range of projects on Tuesday that, in total, will create or retain 1,846 […] The post MEDC Announces Approval of Projects Totaling $1.2B Investment, 1,846 Jobs in State appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit unemployment drops but those with jobs are still looking for work
More Detroiters are landing jobs in the city’s improving pandemic economy but even those who have found employment continue to look for better options. City officials recently celebrated U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing Detroit’s 7% unemployment rate for September was at its lowest rate since 2000. A new issue brief from the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Communities Study found unemployment is declining faster for residents of color and low-income residents, though Black and Latino Detroiters are twice as likely to be unemployed compared to their white neighbors.
Detroit News
Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge
Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court. Shawn Jacque has been with 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal adviser to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
NBA
Pistons Owner Tom Gores To Provide More Than 10,000 Toys, Bicycles and Tablets to Michigan Families in Need
Youth in Detroit and Flint Communities Enjoy Unexpected Holiday Surprise Thanks to the Gores Family. Charity Partners Include Toys for Tots, Voices for Children and The Salvation Army Downriver Corps. DETROIT (December 13, 2022) — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys,...
michiganchronicle.com
Wayne State University Receives $6M Grant to Increase Black Studies
The Mellon Foundation awarded a $6 million grant to Wayne State University to launch a cluster hire program that will recruit and hire 30 new humanities faculty and create the Detroit Center for Black Studies. The grant advances Wayne State’s work to build a more inclusive and equitable university by prioritizing faculty and research centered on the Black experience.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated millions to Black-led nonprofits in Metro Detroit
Several nonprofits featuring Black leaders in Southeast Michigan have received large donations from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. As BLAC Detroit reports, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan received a $1 million gift. Girl Scouts of...
Detroit City Council isn’t ‘dysfunctional,’ but it can let the perfect be the enemy of the good
There are sometimes unintended consequences to holding out for something better
Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations
This year, Mackenzie Scott donated nearly $2B to nonprofits globally, including several in southeastern Michigan led or founded by African Americans and those who identify as Black. Scott made a $38.8 million total gift to Junior Achievement and $20 million to DPS. The post Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations appeared first on BLAC Media.
Researchers studying why Detroit leads the nation in pre-term birth rates
Out of 100 cities, Detroit is ranked first when it comes to pre-term births. The unsettling fact has researchers trying to figure out why. One of the potential factors is air pollution.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit casinos continued to see revenues decline in November
Detroit’s casinos brought in just under $102 million in revenue last month, slightly down from October, continuing a five-month decline. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. That’s according to figures released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board....
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram
You’re bound to find some of your favorite Detroit-based nail techs in this list of top five. The post Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram appeared first on BLAC Media.
Protesters to gather in Detroit neighborhood to oppose a concrete crushing plant
Residents say the proposal is the latest example of environmental racism in the city
fox2detroit.com
City of Detroit announces new towing policies after DPD scandal
Detroit has had a long history with, what some described as, predatory towing policies. Today, Mayor Mike Duggan and DPD plan to clean up its past reputation.
