Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Five Michigan Schools Recognized for Outstanding Academic Progress, Growth for Underserved Students

The new 2022 Building the Hope Schools collectively demonstrated pre-pandemic academic progress or growth that beat state averages, along with an affirming culture for diverse student populations, including students of color, English learners, and students from low-income backgrounds. As schools across Michigan work to help students recover from the unfinished...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit unemployment drops but those with jobs are still looking for work

More Detroiters are landing jobs in the city’s improving pandemic economy but even those who have found employment continue to look for better options. City officials recently celebrated U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing Detroit’s 7% unemployment rate for September was at its lowest rate since 2000. A new issue brief from the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Communities Study found unemployment is declining faster for residents of color and low-income residents, though Black and Latino Detroiters are twice as likely to be unemployed compared to their white neighbors.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court. Shawn Jacque has been with 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal adviser to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University

Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Wayne State University Receives $6M Grant to Increase Black Studies

The Mellon Foundation awarded a $6 million grant to Wayne State University to launch a cluster hire program that will recruit and hire 30 new humanities faculty and create the Detroit Center for Black Studies. The grant advances Wayne State’s work to build a more inclusive and equitable university by prioritizing faculty and research centered on the Black experience.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations

This year, Mackenzie Scott donated nearly $2B to nonprofits globally, including several in southeastern Michigan led or founded by African Americans and those who identify as Black. Scott made a $38.8 million total gift to Junior Achievement and $20 million to DPS. The post Black-Ran Detroit Nonprofits Receive Millions In No-Strings-Attached Donations appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI

