Mustang Pride starts at an early age in the Evergreen Park community. During the final week of October and first week of November, Evergreen Park Community High School student leaders, along with Principal Bill Sanderson, visited the four Evergreen Park District 124 elementary schools to personally deliver T-shirts that read “EPCHS Future Mustangs – Class of 2035” to all of the kindergarteners.

EVERGREEN PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO