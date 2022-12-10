ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas criticizes ‘inequities’ in tax system

As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing increases of nearly 46%, according to an analysis of 1.8 million tax bills, conducting by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago Christian seeking new head football coach

Chicago Christian is looking for a new football head coach. The Knights’ next coach will succeed Tom O’Connor, who in two seasons in Palos Heights compiled an overall regular-season record of 9-9. This season, Chicago Christian won its last four regular-season games, including a 19-0 decision over Ridgewood...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Kindergartners get early lesson in Mustang Pride

Mustang Pride starts at an early age in the Evergreen Park community. During the final week of October and first week of November, Evergreen Park Community High School student leaders, along with Principal Bill Sanderson, visited the four Evergreen Park District 124 elementary schools to personally deliver T-shirts that read “EPCHS Future Mustangs – Class of 2035” to all of the kindergarteners.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Kaegi touts new tax tool

More than $180 billion in property taxes collected from every property in Cook County – from Ford Heights to Chicago to Winnetka – can now be analyzed with software code created by the Cook County Assessor’s Office. The Property Tax Simulator, or PTAXSIM, is a software code...
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy