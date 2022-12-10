ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jim Larranaga reacts to Hurricanes’ ranking, raves about reserve guards and urges fan support

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, at No. 25, for the first time in four years. “It’s very nice especially for our players and our fans that we’re ranked in the top 25," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "For me and my coaching staff, all it means is that everybody we play is going to consider us a huge game and a huge win if they can knock us off. For me, the most important time to be ranked is at the end of the year when the committee looks at your resume and says, ‘Wow, they’re a top-25 team, we need them to give them a good seed in the tournament.”
247Sports

Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost

After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

DL Rueben Bain’s talent is worth celebrating, but he’s also an important culture addition to the program

The Miami Hurricanes landed one of the best defensive linemen in the country with Miami Central defensive lineman Rueben Bain committing to the program. Bain (6-2, 255) ranks as the No. 71 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports and has been one of the most productive players in the country over the past two seasons, generating 105 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, and 47.5 sacks as a junior and senior.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy