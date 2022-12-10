Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
fox2detroit.com
Preparing Grilled Atlantic blue prawns with Toria from Northville
Toria, located on Main Street in Northville has some big meals ready for those with big appetites. Learn more about their recipe for grilled Atlantic blue prawns on FOX 2 Detroit and check out torianorthville.com for more information.
fox2detroit.com
Frankenmuth Road Trip
It's known as the "World's Largest Christmas Store." Bronner's Christmas Wonderland brings you Christmas 361 days of the year! In this installment of Weather or Not, we'll take a road trip to Frankenmuth to check out all this Bavarian inspired village has to offer. Fox 2's Lori Pinson is your guide.
fox2detroit.com
Road trip to Frankenmuth where its Christmas year-round
FOX 2 (WJBK) - We're right in the middle of the Christmas season with lights and decorations all aglow. If you can't get enough of the holiday cheer, come with us to a place where it's Christmas all the time, we're heading north to Bronner's in Frankenmuth. Known internationally as...
fox2detroit.com
Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce
(FOX 2) - Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce. Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville. Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce. Ingredients. ¼ cup of...
fox2detroit.com
Robot dog demonstrations in Oakland County
The next security personnel you come across may not be a person at all, but a robotic dog that's connected to a security network. The RADDOG, developed by Robotic Assistance Devices, even comes with a 'follow-me' function and can be used for tracking trespassers.
fox2detroit.com
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go. Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.
fox2detroit.com
Employee accused of stealing more than $176,600 from Livingston County roofing company
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford Township woman is facing charges after authorities allege she stole $176,653 from her employer, a roofing company in Livingston County. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was the office manager at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake when the thefts occurred. According...
Comments / 0