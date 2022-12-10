ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Frankenmuth Road Trip

It's known as the "World's Largest Christmas Store." Bronner's Christmas Wonderland brings you Christmas 361 days of the year! In this installment of Weather or Not, we'll take a road trip to Frankenmuth to check out all this Bavarian inspired village has to offer. Fox 2's Lori Pinson is your guide.
Road trip to Frankenmuth where its Christmas year-round

FOX 2 (WJBK) - We're right in the middle of the Christmas season with lights and decorations all aglow. If you can't get enough of the holiday cheer, come with us to a place where it's Christmas all the time, we're heading north to Bronner's in Frankenmuth. Known internationally as...
Robot dog demonstrations in Oakland County

The next security personnel you come across may not be a person at all, but a robotic dog that's connected to a security network. The RADDOG, developed by Robotic Assistance Devices, even comes with a 'follow-me' function and can be used for tracking trespassers.
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
FARMINGTON, MI

