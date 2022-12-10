-Your Forecast- Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions early with light rain pushing in mid to late morning. Rain intensifies through the day as we stay on the warm side of an approaching cold front. As the day goes on, we’ll see winds picking up out of the southwest helping us get back into the mid 40s for highs. Wednesday evening winds shift out of the southeast bringing cooler air across the mountains. As temps cool for the higher elevations (above 2,000ft) freezing rain will become an issue. For those below 2,000ft, chilly rain will continue through the overnight hours.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO