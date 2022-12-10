Read full article on original website
woay.com
RCCAA to host first ever Sleigh the Day event to help families in need this holiday season
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association needs some help in supporting at-risk populations this Christmas. It’s the organization’s first-ever Sleigh the Day, which is an opportunity for citizens to help those populations in need. The objective– filling every inch of their gigantic sleigh...
thelevisalazer.com
OH! WHAT A WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS PARADE FOR LOUISA BICENTENNIAL 2022
On Saturday December 10, 2022, Louisa, Kentucky had its Annual Christmas Parade at 6PM through downtown. The Parade Route started with all local Fire Departments and many businesses in Lawrence County also participated. Louisa was lit up everywhere with Christmas lights and trees all over town. There were dozens of luminaries lining the main street in honor of Louisa citizens that have passed on.
Rally Ride will be held in support of Kierra Jackson
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As the investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death continues, a local organization plans to show its support in a rather unique way. 304 Takeover, a truck-based car club, is holding a Rally Ride through the streets of Princeton on Thursday, December 15th, starting at 5 in the evening. The rally will lap […]
Super Duke’s All-American Grill to hold Grand Opening at Crossroads Mall
MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Super Duke’s Gourmet Burgers and All-American Grill has announced a Grand Opening celebration complete with an open house and ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. The newest eatery to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall, Super Duke’s can be...
Students’ commute home delayed by ‘train stuck on tracks at both ends of town’
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Wyoming County students may experience delays returning home after school Tuesday due to an apparent situation involving an immobile train. A statement late Tuesday afternoon from the Wyoming County Board of Education indicated the anticipatory delays, stating that parents should expect students to potentially be up to 45 minutes late returning home.
lootpress.com
Wyoming County street to close for the week to accommodate renovations
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Wyoming County street is set to see closure through the week to accommodate ongoing renovations to a nearby structure in the area. As advised by the Town of Pineville Monday Morning, renovations to the old Rundle – now Stat – building along Main Avenue in Pineville will result in the closure of an adjacent street throughout the week as work is completed.
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
WVNT-TV
Rainy Wednesday will turn icy for some as winter weather returns tonight
-Your Forecast- Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions early with light rain pushing in mid to late morning. Rain intensifies through the day as we stay on the warm side of an approaching cold front. As the day goes on, we’ll see winds picking up out of the southwest helping us get back into the mid 40s for highs. Wednesday evening winds shift out of the southeast bringing cooler air across the mountains. As temps cool for the higher elevations (above 2,000ft) freezing rain will become an issue. For those below 2,000ft, chilly rain will continue through the overnight hours.
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo. They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for […]
wwnrradio.com
Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening
Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where […]
Missing teen in Fayette County, found
UPDATE: 12/13/22 7:15 A.M. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying a missing teen from Fayette County has been located. Takya Johnson has been located and is back at her home. MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around […]
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
