ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins earn title shots, Bobby Lashley gets fired
WWE brought some big matches to the ring for Monday Night Raw. Among those matches were two to crown No. 1 contenders to major championships. Alexa Bliss kicked off the show in a big way, beating Bayley to earn a spot as the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair and the Raw women's championship. On the men's side, it was Seth Rollins who outlasted Bobby Lashley, earning a shot at United States champion Austin Theory.
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As The Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle 2022 this past Saturday in a dog collar match.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Shares The Only Botch In Her Career That Made Her Cringe
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is still cringing from a botched spot with Ruby Riott in 2019. That year, the pair had a brief feud over Rousey’s RAW Women’s Championship, culminating in a title match at WWE Elimination Chamber that Rousey would win. During her latest...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Kalamazoo, MI: Theory vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Recalls The Time He Asked The Rock For Acting Advice
The Miz isn’t afraid to ask for acting advice, and he received some from The Rock himself. Speaking on the ‘Off the Beat’ podcast, the WWE Superstar recalled the time he reached out to The Rock prior to his first film to get some advice. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Discusses The ‘Friedman Rub,’ Talks Sitting On The Sidelines
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF commented on the time he was sitting on the sidelines after he beat Cody Rhodes, as well as what he calls the “Friedman Rub.”. You...
