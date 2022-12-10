Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball recruiting joke gets laugh from five-star prep
Chatter has been light of late in the Duke basketball staff's recruitment of IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has held an offer from the Blue Devils since March. But during his chat...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?
There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
Duke basketball coaches drop in on long-limbed 2024 target
St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey ranks only No. 82 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, lower than every other prep in his class holding a Duke basketball offer. Even so, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star with a reported 7-foot wingspan seems to be at or near the Blue...
BREAKING: UNC Names Randy Clements Offensive Line Coach
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina announced on Wednesday the hiring of Randy Clements as its new offensive line coach. Clements replaces Jack Bicknell, who left for the same position at Wisconsin. Clements comes to Carolina after spending the 2022 season at North Texas. "We're excited that Randy, his wife...
packinsider.com
4-Star F/C Isaiah Miranda Has ARRIVED at NC State!
It’s official. 4-Star F/C Isaiah Miranda has ARRIVED at NC State. As of today, he is enrolled as a student at NC State and will begin practicing with the team today. It looks like Miranda will be wearing the #3. After an 0-2 start in ACC play, the midseason...
Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
Northwestern football team touches down in Durham
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
zagsblog.com
Four-star 7 footer Isaiah Miranda enrolls at N.C. State for 2nd semester
After committing to N.C. State on Dec. 7, four-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda is on campus as of Monday and has enrolled, sources said. It’s unclear when Miranda will suit up for his first game. Miranda is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports....
packinsider.com
After 1 Week of the Transfer Portal Opening, NC State is Tied for Least Transfers in the ACC
It’s been a week since the Transfer Portal officially opened on December 5th, and at this point, NC State is tied with Duke for the least amount of players transferring out. Thus far, WR Jasiah Provillon, QB Devin Leary and DT Joshua Harris are the only players to transfer out from NC State.
North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll
UNC moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest women's basketball AP poll released on Monday. Over the last week, the 8-1 Tar Heels picked up two blowouts wins, including a 64-42 defeat of UNC-Wilmington and a 99-67 domination of Wofford. In both games, at least three players...
Celebration Bowl VII: NC Central, Jackson State to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
North Carolina Central and Jackson State are set to square off in the seventh iteration of the Celebration Bowl. The post Celebration Bowl VII: NC Central, Jackson State to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High
An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
chapelboro.com
Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years
The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
cbs17
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Orange County Murder, Legion Road, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: an Orange County woman accused of killing her mother, a Town Council vote on Legion Road, and two wins for UNC basketball.
Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC
He founded Durham’s much-lauded Four Square Restaurant and, before that, served as executive chef at North Carolina’s acclaimed Fearrington House. Now, Ingram has taken over the kitchen at the Restaurant at the Durham The post Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
cbs17
‘Missing. Murdered. Unsolved.’ Who killed NC’s Michael Crosby? Part 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a New Year’s Eve murder in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For 22 years, police have been looking for Michael Crosby’s killer. The Chapel Hill Police Department said Crosby, of Raleigh, was a typical 20-year-old. “He had this infectious personality,” Chapel...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
