Durham, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?

There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: UNC Names Randy Clements Offensive Line Coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina announced on Wednesday the hiring of Randy Clements as its new offensive line coach. Clements replaces Jack Bicknell, who left for the same position at Wisconsin. Clements comes to Carolina after spending the 2022 season at North Texas. "We're excited that Randy, his wife...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star F/C Isaiah Miranda Has ARRIVED at NC State!

It’s official. 4-Star F/C Isaiah Miranda has ARRIVED at NC State. As of today, he is enrolled as a student at NC State and will begin practicing with the team today. It looks like Miranda will be wearing the #3. After an 0-2 start in ACC play, the midseason...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
RALEIGH, NC
KCAU 9 News

Northwestern football team touches down in Durham

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High

An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years

The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Atlanta Magazine

Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC

He founded Durham’s much-lauded Four Square Restaurant and, before that, served as executive chef at North Carolina’s acclaimed Fearrington House. Now, Ingram has taken over the kitchen at the Restaurant at the Durham The post Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
DURHAM, NC
