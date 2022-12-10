ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Larranaga reacts to Hurricanes’ ranking, raves about reserve guards and urges fan support

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, at No. 25, for the first time in four years. “It’s very nice especially for our players and our fans that we’re ranked in the top 25," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "For me and my coaching staff, all it means is that everybody we play is going to consider us a huge game and a huge win if they can knock us off. For me, the most important time to be ranked is at the end of the year when the committee looks at your resume and says, ‘Wow, they’re a top-25 team, we need them to give them a good seed in the tournament.”
247Sports

247Sports five-star junior wing Bryson Tucker in no rush

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After building a lofty reputation during his first two years of high school in Baltimore, 2024 five-star Bryson Tucker has made a move for his junior year and so far it is going pretty well. Currently ranked No. 19 overall by 247Sports, the 6-foot-6 small forward moved...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost

After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision

Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
OAKLAND, CA
247Sports

Watch the 5-star reveal on the 247Sports College Football Recruiting Show

Tuesday afternoon's 247Sports College Football Recruiting Show (5 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel) marks the dawn of a new era for 247Sports and its evaluation process. The national recruiting team and scouting department will unveil a full 32-player field of five-stars for the 2023 class, a preview of sorts of what's to come in regards to five-star designations in 2024 and beyond.
KX News

Swimming: Minot Boys eyeing sixth straight state title

It’s no question what team’s had the edge in High School Boys swimming in recent years. The Minot Magicians are back in the pool in search of their sixth straight state title. Minot has been nothing short of a dynasty, winning 16 of the schools 30 state swimming titles since the turn of the century. […]
MINOT, ND
247Sports

DL Rueben Bain’s talent is worth celebrating, but he’s also an important culture addition to the program

The Miami Hurricanes landed one of the best defensive linemen in the country with Miami Central defensive lineman Rueben Bain committing to the program. Bain (6-2, 255) ranks as the No. 71 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports and has been one of the most productive players in the country over the past two seasons, generating 105 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, and 47.5 sacks as a junior and senior.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

