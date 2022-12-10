ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN Radio

US Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ Garcia on his plan to improve public safety in Chicago

U.S. Rep., and candidate for Mayor of Chicago, Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Rep. Garcia also discusses his plan to improve safety if he’s elected mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas criticizes ‘inequities’ in tax system

As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing increases of nearly 46%, according to an analysis of 1.8 million tax bills, conducting by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
1520 The Ticket

Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US

If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
FireRescue1

Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool

CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
WGN News

Chicago media: Police scanner silence threatens safety

A coalition of Chicago news organizations has written a letter to the public it serves raising considerable concern about the suppression of an important tool with which we inform the public: The police scanner. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management along with the police department have been transitioning to the use of encrypted radio frequencies so […]
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
Chalkbeat

Aldermen approve $8 million in TIF funding for new Chicago high school

The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb – as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday.Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing...
blockclubchicago.org

Bronzeville Trail Organizers Launch Fundraising Effort As City Planners Sketch First Steps For 606-Like Path

GRAND BOULEVARD — The task force organizing the long-awaited Bronzeville Trail are ending the year with a crowdfunding campaign to push the elevated path closer to reality. Organizers launched a GoFundMe campaign last week to raise $100,000 for operational costs. The money will also support initiatives with the trail, such as commissioning a monument and plaque near the west entrance in honor of Major Taylor, the 18th century Black bicyclist who was forced to compete overseas when racism derailed his career stateside.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council

Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
