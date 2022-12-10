Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot ripped by Chicago media for ignoring concerns about police scanner suppression
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration have told local media organizations that they were only be offered access to police transmissions on a delay.
US Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ Garcia on his plan to improve public safety in Chicago
U.S. Rep., and candidate for Mayor of Chicago, Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Rep. Garcia also discusses his plan to improve safety if he’s elected mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas criticizes ‘inequities’ in tax system
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing increases of nearly 46%, according to an analysis of 1.8 million tax bills, conducting by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
Here Are the Dates for Chicago's 2023 Municipal Elections
Feb. 28 – Municipal General Election. Voters will cast ballots for citywide offices in this election, voting on the city’s mayor, city clerk, and treasurer. They will also cast ballots in their respective wards, with all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council up for grabs. Finally, voters...
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
Reporter banned by Lori Lightfoot slams new 'Orwellian' censorship: 'Chicagoans will die' from this
Chicago reporter William Kelly discussed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's move to restrict media and public access to 911 scanners on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday.
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
FireRescue1
Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool
CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
Chicago media: Police scanner silence threatens safety
A coalition of Chicago news organizations has written a letter to the public it serves raising considerable concern about the suppression of an important tool with which we inform the public: The police scanner. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management along with the police department have been transitioning to the use of encrypted radio frequencies so […]
blockclubchicago.org
City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In
WOODLAWN — Three teams are finalists to redevelop vacant, city-owned land on 63rd Street, and a former South Side alderperson made an unexpected appearance to give input as a resident. The redevelopment of 1.65 acres on 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues would mark another step in fulfilling...
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
Jane Byrne Interchange substantially complete; Gov. Pritzker attends ribbon cutting
After eight years, the project to overhaul the entire interchange, where three expressways meet, is now substantially complete. It was slated to be complete in 2017, with a price tag of $535 million. It will end up costing $806 million.
Mayoral candidate says ‘collaborative’ leader is needed, claims Lightfoot has stymied progress
Ald. Sophia King (4th), who’s running for Chicago mayor, scoffed at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claim that she is a person who works well with others. King, who joined WBBM’s “At Issue” program, said the city needs a more collaborative mayor.
Aldermen approve $8 million in TIF funding for new Chicago high school
The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb – as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday.Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing...
blockclubchicago.org
Bronzeville Trail Organizers Launch Fundraising Effort As City Planners Sketch First Steps For 606-Like Path
GRAND BOULEVARD — The task force organizing the long-awaited Bronzeville Trail are ending the year with a crowdfunding campaign to push the elevated path closer to reality. Organizers launched a GoFundMe campaign last week to raise $100,000 for operational costs. The money will also support initiatives with the trail, such as commissioning a monument and plaque near the west entrance in honor of Major Taylor, the 18th century Black bicyclist who was forced to compete overseas when racism derailed his career stateside.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Green light for the Red Line extension: TIF passes in committee, heads to full Council
Despite previous pushback from alders, and after much discussion in today’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the proposed transit tax-increment financing district to help fund the south Red Line extension was approved by the committee in a nearly unanimous vote. The legislation heads to the full Council for a final vote on Wednesday.
