William Hale Thompson enjoyed a long political career in a city known for its corruption. “Big Bill” Thompson was the last Republican to be elected mayor of Chicago. A modern political showman without being burdened with many core beliefs, Thompson had something of a pedigree. His father of the same name was a successful and respected businessman in Chicago, while his mother Medora’s father had been the first fire chief of the Windy City. One contemporary observer recalled after the former mayor’s death, “William Hale Thompson was the most potent political power in Chicago for two stormy decades. . .”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO