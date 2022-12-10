Read full article on original website
Byron Byron
4d ago
sad to hear your loss,,,,,,,, put their pictures up maybe somebody will recognize them
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
ABC6.com
Fall River Police Department seeking information on illegal dumping of 101 tires
FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help investigating an incident of illegal dumping. According to police, 101 used car tires were illegally dumped in the area of New Street, Fall River, between Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at. The...
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island are concerned after 33-year-old man has gone missing
Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 33-year-old man. The East Greenwich Police Department states that David A. Craig was last seen in the area of Carr’s Pond Road at Middle Road in East Greenwich. He is known to frequent Carr’s Pond in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River daycare broken into for second straight night according to owner
A Fall River daycare has been broken into for the second time in as many nights. Natashia Machado the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street, told us Saturday that she was heartbroken after suspects broke into her business and wiped it out.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
Boston 25 News
DA, Police investigating an active crime scene on Park Street in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are investigating an active crime scene on Park Street near 5th St. in Stoughton. Police tweeted out just before 12 p.m. that there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the area...
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
Valley Breeze
Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago
PAWTUCKET – Most everyone locally knows that the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station has been a long time coming, but some might not realize that a series of steps taken 20 years ago set the wheels in motion on it eventually happening. Richard Davis, the first executive director...
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
newbedfordguide.com
57-year old New Bedford woman charged with cyber crimes
“At 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 7, Cranston Police arrested Lori Levasseur, 57, of 136 Blackstone St., New Bedford, MA, on a Cranston Police Arrest Warrant for Domestic Cyberstalking and Cyber Harassment as a result of the suspect coming into headquarters. Levasseur awaited arraignment by a Justice of the Peace.” -Cranston...
Police ID Body Of Woman Found Dead With 'Significant Injuries' In Stoughton: DA (UPDATED)
The body of a 40-year-old woman found in an outbuilding in Stoughton is being treated as a homicide, the North County District Attorney announced. Stoughton officers found the body of Amber Buckner, a Stoughton resident, at an outbuilding at 743 Park Street near 5th Street Tuesday mo…
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities release name of 40-year-old Massachusetts woman believed to be victim of homicide
Officials have released the name of a victim in Massachusetts that was found murdered on Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office have joined the Stoughton Police in investigating an apparent homicide in the vicinity of 743 Park Street. 40-year-old Amber Buckner of...
ABC6.com
Fall River man arrested for breaking and entering into car in November
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Fall River was arrested Friday in connection to a breaking and entering into a car last month. Police said that on Nov. 30, two cars were broken into at a local business and items were stolen from one of the cars.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Several firefighters recognized after helping rescue injured and lost kayaker
Fire Chief Steven Pinch has announced that several members of the Union Fire District were honored by the South Kingstown Police Department earlier this month for their part in helping to locate and rescue a lost kayaker in the Chipuxet River over the summer. On December 1, the South Kingstown...
fallriverreporter.com
Local Police and Fire, Massachusetts State Police, respond to vehicle engulfed in flames on Route 495
A vehicle burst into flames early this morning on a Massachusetts highway. According to Police Chief Bill McGrath, just after midnight, the Wrentham Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames on Route 495. Massachusetts State Police also responded. Upon arrival, it was determined all occupants of...
