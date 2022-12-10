Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash
Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
‘Mission impossible’: NW Expressway pedestrian bridge completion date pushed back; businesses concerned about foot traffic
The pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway has been under construction since 2021 and in that time, businesses along the construction zone say it may be driving away their customers, literally and figuratively.
Stillwater: Resident saved from structure fire
The Stillwater Fire Department say they were called out to a structure fire at the 500 block of West 11th and rescued a wheelchair bound resident.
okcfox.com
OHP: Two people injured after semi-truck jack-knifes on Westbound I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were injured when a semi-truck jack-knifed along WB I-44 near the NW 36th Expressway off-ramp, early Tuesday morning. State troopers say the driver and passenger of the Hobby Lobby truck were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the driver...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma
Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
Live Updates: Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Overnight
2:30 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storms have ramped up as the line moves toward central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, and Major...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
KFOR
Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police investigating after body found under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police said a body was found under a bridge on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area of west of Virginia and Perkins just after 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian reported someone was unresponsive under a bridge. Police said officers and detectives...
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
Oklahoma City residents in the area during Saturday night’s Bricktown shooting say they heard seven gunshots
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in Bricktown that sent two people to the hospital. This happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Avenue. Police say a group of people got into an argument which led to shots fired.
OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting
Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer. Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
KOCO
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating
Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
news9.com
Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Norman Business Owner, Shannon Hanchett
Norman residents and those close to Shannon Hanchett will gather in her honor outside her bakery on Monday. She died last week inside the Cleveland County Jail. She was detained after deputies say she suffered from a mental health emergency. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. outside Okie Baking Co.
KFOR
The silver lining from the severe weather yesterday is in the rainfall totals!
The silver lining from yesterday’s severe weather is in the rainfall totals! Many areas picking up significant moisture! Officially OKC got another 0.62 inches of rain and we will take it! We are slowly putting a dent in the drought. Some areas to the south and east 1 to 2 inches! Still need much more in the west and northwest and panhandle!
Oklahoma City man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck, dog also hit by car and now missing
Friday night a woman was rear ended in northwest Oklahoma City near Lake Hefner. Following that, her brother and dog were hit by a car. She called her brother nearby to come pick her dog up. That’s when her brother and dog walked across the street and got hit by oncoming traffic.
One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany
Bethany Police Department say two people were hit in an auto-pedestrian accident near NW 21st & N. Rockwell.
Comments / 0