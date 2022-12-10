ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash

Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP: Two people injured after semi-truck jack-knifes on Westbound I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were injured when a semi-truck jack-knifed along WB I-44 near the NW 36th Expressway off-ramp, early Tuesday morning. State troopers say the driver and passenger of the Hobby Lobby truck were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
WAYNE, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police investigating after body found under bridge

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police said a body was found under a bridge on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area of west of Virginia and Perkins just after 7:30 a.m. after a pedestrian reported someone was unresponsive under a bridge. Police said officers and detectives...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
CHICKASHA, OK
news9.com

Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Norman Business Owner, Shannon Hanchett

Norman residents and those close to Shannon Hanchett will gather in her honor outside her bakery on Monday. She died last week inside the Cleveland County Jail. She was detained after deputies say she suffered from a mental health emergency. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. outside Okie Baking Co.
NORMAN, OK

