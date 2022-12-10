ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

hornsillustrated.com

American Football Coaches Association Makes Unanimous Decision

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association took a vote and ‘all agreed’ that Texas Longhorns Football junior running back Bijan Robinson was a first-team All-American. Robinson becomes the fourth Texas running back to be a unanimous All-American and joins three former Texas running backs named...
AUSTIN, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas

When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

AUSTIN, TX
MountaineerMaven

AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Former TTU coach Chris Beard suspended, no pay, from UT

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay after he was arrested early Monday morning. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will be the acting head coach. “The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

AUSTIN, TX
hornsillustrated.com

NCAA drops Texas Men’s Basketball to seventh

AUSTIN, Texas - This is not a good day for Texas. The city woke up to a heavy fog that has not lifted as of 1:17 p.m. and now more bad new as the NCAA ranking came out and drops Texas from No. 2 to No. 7. There are three...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault

The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX

