Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
hornsillustrated.com
American Football Coaches Association Makes Unanimous Decision
AUSTIN, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association took a vote and ‘all agreed’ that Texas Longhorns Football junior running back Bijan Robinson was a first-team All-American. Robinson becomes the fourth Texas running back to be a unanimous All-American and joins three former Texas running backs named...
Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61
Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.
Everyone agrees: Bijan Robinson is a consensus All-American after Associated Press distinction
Robinson was named a first-team All-American running back by the Associated Press, officially making the junior a consensus All-American performer. He was also named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America after his tremendous season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Top commit QB Arch Manning says ‘we can build something special’ at Texas
The Texas Longhorns’ room will look a little different this offseason, as Hudson Card has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and incoming freshman Arch Manning will enroll early in spring. Manning is seemingly gung-ho for his first semester in Austin. “I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself,” Manning...
Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas
When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
thecomeback.com
Texas announces Chris Beard decision
After Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault on a family member, the University of Texas has suspended him without pay until further notice. The school released a statement Monday evening just before their scheduled basketball game against Rice. They also...
Texas suspends Chris Beard, Rodney Terry to serve as acting coach
Beard was arrested on a domestic violence charge early Monday.
REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested
According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning. In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
Former TTU coach Chris Beard suspended, no pay, from UT
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay after he was arrested early Monday morning. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will be the acting head coach. “The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard […]
Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Arrested This Morning
Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was reportedly arrested on Monday morning. Beard was reportedly arrested early Monday morning on charges of assault on a family member. "University of Texas head men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family member early Monday, Austin...
College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon. Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in jail. "As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the...
Texas coach arrested on shocking charge
Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hornsillustrated.com
NCAA drops Texas Men’s Basketball to seventh
AUSTIN, Texas - This is not a good day for Texas. The city woke up to a heavy fog that has not lifted as of 1:17 p.m. and now more bad new as the NCAA ranking came out and drops Texas from No. 2 to No. 7. There are three...
WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest
Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.
Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault
The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard suspended without pay following arrest
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas men's head basketball coach has been suspended from his position following his arrest for assault on a family member early Monday morning. According to Travis County judicial records, Christopher (Chris) Michael Beard, 49, was taken into custody around 4:20 a.m. for assault...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
