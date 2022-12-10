ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

WFAE.org

Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks

Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
theassemblync.com

North Carolina’s Not-Quite-Dead Death Penalty

In August, lawyers with the American Civil Liberty Union’s Capital Punishment Project filed a nearly 300-page motion asking Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway to prohibit a jury-selection practice they said “stacks the deck” against their client, accused murderer Brandon Hill. In capital trials, “death qualification”...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

