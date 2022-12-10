Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFAE.org
Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks
Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
Birth certificate of movie legend, North Carolina native Ava Gardner to be presented to museum
A restored copy of Ava Gardner’s birth certificate is going to be presented to the Ava Gardner Museum in December.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Chapel Hill town manager resigns, search for replacement to begin in January
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones has announced his resignation and will be leaving Dec. 31. “After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones told the town council. The council...
Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement
Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” woman has been captured after she pulled a gun on a driver after asking for a ride on Monday — and then robbed a bank account at an ATM, officials said. Police said they believe the woman, Alicia...
theassemblync.com
North Carolina’s Not-Quite-Dead Death Penalty
In August, lawyers with the American Civil Liberty Union’s Capital Punishment Project filed a nearly 300-page motion asking Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway to prohibit a jury-selection practice they said “stacks the deck” against their client, accused murderer Brandon Hill. In capital trials, “death qualification”...
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Man shoots hotel housekeeper who knocked on his hotel room door in North Carolina, police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
'I've never seen inside my house.' Hurricane survivors in state run program still waiting for home
Rebuild NC helps low incomes homeowners fix and rebuild storm-ravaged homes.
Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
Girlfriend arrested after man dies in shooting, North Carolina police say
Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter the man's death.
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
cbs17
Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
Puppies found in North Carolina dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in North Carolina; Case tied to rapper feud
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
cbs17
Son who was accused of killing father found dead, Lee County sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
New details emerge after North Carolina mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
"She doesn’t know how he got out there, however, he has a laceration to his neck,” a dispatcher can be heard saying.
Comments / 0