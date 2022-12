LSU added 2023 tight end when Jackson McGohan from Miamisburg, Ohio committed to the Tigers following his visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend. Tigers offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has served as the primary recruiter for McGohan, who originally committed to Cincinnati back on Jan. 19. The change in plans came December 5 following an offer from LSU. Cincinnati recently lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin. Denbrock was Fickell’s offensive coordinaor before joining Brian Kelly’s LSU staff in the same capacity just under a year ago.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO