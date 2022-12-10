ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: MLK Charter, Hahnville victorious Tuesday

Martin Luther King Charter’s boys basketball team continues to play very well. After beating St. Augustine this past weekend and losing a 2-point game to Jesuit, the Jaguars won a 70-68 thriller over John Ehret at home Tuesday night. Senior David Webb III led the Jaguars with 22 points...
HAHNVILLE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane targets offensive lineman John Paul Flores in portal

Tulane is delving into the 2023 transfer portal, beginning to get their ducks in a row and know what areas they want to address. Graduate student John Paul Flores, a native of Fort Worth, is on the Green Wave radar. He has started 25 games thus far during his collegiate career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Privateers cold shooting leads to loss at Boise State

In conclusion of its two-game road swing and the first-ever game in Idaho, New Orleans (2-7) was not able to get it done against Boise State (9-2) in a 91-50 loss at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State built on what is now an eight-game win streak with freshman Kobe Young leading...
BOISE, ID
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Division II All-American safety Darius Swanson commits to Tulane

Former NCAA Division II All-American safety Darius Swanson has decided to transfer from Nebraska-Kearney to Tulane. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Swanson has career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The native of Aurora, Colo. served as a team captain for the Lopers in 2022. Swanson has one final season...
NEBRASKA STATE
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

GNO Quarterback Club Year-End Awards Luncheon to honor best Tuesday

The 84th year of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club concludes with the annual Awards Luncheon Tuesday, December 13 at noon at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans. A total of 15 Prep Players of the Week will be honored for their accomplishments while a Coach of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

EmpowHer Privateers Brunch returns May 12 with Olympic Champion gymnast Christine Van Loo as Keynote Speaker

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans Athletics announces the 2nd Annual EmpowHer Privateers Brunch, being held Friday, May 12, 2023, at the InterContinental New Orleans. The EmpowHer Privateers initiative is in its first year of serving the women student-athletes of the University of New Orleans through providing additional scholarships, mentorship programming, and educational experiences through travel both locally and abroad.
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Panepinto, Piazza, Gordon win posts in Saturday run-off

Tangipahoa voters on Saturday re-elected just one of the three incumbents on the general election ballot. According to complete but still-unofficial returns, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto has secured a third term. Election results suggest Panepinto won the run-off with 61 percent of the vote (1903 votes). Opponent Tracy Washington Wells carried 1193 votes or 39 percent of the vote.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA

