Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: MLK Charter, Hahnville victorious Tuesday
Martin Luther King Charter’s boys basketball team continues to play very well. After beating St. Augustine this past weekend and losing a 2-point game to Jesuit, the Jaguars won a 70-68 thriller over John Ehret at home Tuesday night. Senior David Webb III led the Jaguars with 22 points...
crescentcitysports.com
Video: Lutcher’s Winfield, St. Martin’s coach Gendusa, unbeaten Destrehan headline 2022 GNO Quarterback Club awards
The 84th Year of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club concluded Tuesday with the year-end awards luncheon at The Cannery in New Orleans. The Player of the Year is Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield. A senior and 3-year starter, Winfield had a fantastic season in leading the Bulldogs to the...
crescentcitysports.com
Quality available to fill jobs on Louisiana’s high school football coaching carousel
There are good coaches for hire available in South Louisiana. Sid Edwards is certainly at the top of that list. Edwards, who has posted a very impressive 188-81 record, was let go at Central following the 2021 season. At Central, Edwards posted a 104-52 record in becoming the winningest coach...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane targets offensive lineman John Paul Flores in portal
Tulane is delving into the 2023 transfer portal, beginning to get their ducks in a row and know what areas they want to address. Graduate student John Paul Flores, a native of Fort Worth, is on the Green Wave radar. He has started 25 games thus far during his collegiate career.
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers cold shooting leads to loss at Boise State
In conclusion of its two-game road swing and the first-ever game in Idaho, New Orleans (2-7) was not able to get it done against Boise State (9-2) in a 91-50 loss at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State built on what is now an eight-game win streak with freshman Kobe Young leading...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes commits to Tulane for second time
Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes has proven you can go back again. The one-time commitment to Tulane who had opted for Nebraska is back in the Green Wave fold after pledging to Willie Fritz and his staff Monday. Barnes has considered offers from Tulane, Nebraska, Iowa, Charlotte, Navy,...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Division II All-American safety Darius Swanson commits to Tulane
Former NCAA Division II All-American safety Darius Swanson has decided to transfer from Nebraska-Kearney to Tulane. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Swanson has career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The native of Aurora, Colo. served as a team captain for the Lopers in 2022. Swanson has one final season...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
crescentcitysports.com
GNO Quarterback Club Year-End Awards Luncheon to honor best Tuesday
The 84th year of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club concludes with the annual Awards Luncheon Tuesday, December 13 at noon at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans. A total of 15 Prep Players of the Week will be honored for their accomplishments while a Coach of the...
Officers shot to death by woman at Mississippi motel identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were shot to death by a woman at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Wednesday, December 14, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Officials said that 23-year-old Brandem Estorffe and 34-year-old Steven Robin responded to a welfare check at...
crescentcitysports.com
EmpowHer Privateers Brunch returns May 12 with Olympic Champion gymnast Christine Van Loo as Keynote Speaker
NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans Athletics announces the 2nd Annual EmpowHer Privateers Brunch, being held Friday, May 12, 2023, at the InterContinental New Orleans. The EmpowHer Privateers initiative is in its first year of serving the women student-athletes of the University of New Orleans through providing additional scholarships, mentorship programming, and educational experiences through travel both locally and abroad.
brproud.com
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
wbrz.com
Human Jukebox plans tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox will host a ceremony at Southern University this weekend honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it will hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There,...
NOPD officer dies following shooting at Gentilly home
A New Orleans police officer is dead after a shooting at a home in Gentilly Tuesday morning. We're told the officer had been with the NOPD for nine years.
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
Louisiana woman struck and killed by truck while walking on highway
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver […]
an17.com
Panepinto, Piazza, Gordon win posts in Saturday run-off
Tangipahoa voters on Saturday re-elected just one of the three incumbents on the general election ballot. According to complete but still-unofficial returns, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto has secured a third term. Election results suggest Panepinto won the run-off with 61 percent of the vote (1903 votes). Opponent Tracy Washington Wells carried 1193 votes or 39 percent of the vote.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
