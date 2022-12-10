Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Injured In Rollover Crash
A wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County sent a Pembroke man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Robert Jones was southbound when his truck ran off the road hitting a bridge before overturning into a ditch. Jones was trapped in his vehicle and had...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
clarksvillenow.com
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Police Chief Announces Retirement
After being appointed just a few months ago, Eddyville’s Police Chief Brook Dixon has announced he is retiring. Dixon was appointed by Eddyville Mayor John Choate on March 1st following the retirement of former Eddyville Police Chief Jaime Green who has since been elected as Lyon County judge-executive. Chief...
wevv.com
Swearing-in ceremony held for Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office in Hopkins County, Kentucky, were sworn in ahead of the new year. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, in addition to deputies and other staff at the sheriff's office, were sworn in for the next term on Tuesday. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield led Tuesday's swearing-in...
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle Fire Causes Traffic Slow Down On Interstate 24
A vehicle fire on Interstate 24 in Christian County caused a slow down in traffic Wednesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say firefighters were called to the 92 mile marker of Interstate 24 eastbound just before 1 pm for smoke coming from the vehicle and found it on fire. No...
wkdzradio.com
Kenneth Jordan, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Kenneth Wayne Jordan, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, December 15 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday at 10am at Gamble Funeral Home.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year. There are a few new faces on the deputy staff...
wkdzradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Marks 37th Anniversary Of Gander Crash
On December 12, 1985, eight flight crew and 248 soldiers lifted off from Newfoundland’s Gander International Airfield, bound for the home of the 101st Airborne Division’s home in Fort Campbell. Returning from a peace-keeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula, their charter Arrow Air DC-8 plane crashed soon after...
whopam.com
Cardies Laverner Buckner
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 11am at Moores Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
wkdzradio.com
New Defense Enters In For Jett Trial
A delay could be coming in the trial date of Illinois man Harold Jett, who is charged with the murder of his aunt and Trigg County resident Mary Dullenty. During Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, a pair of new co-counselors and public defenders entered into the case on Jett’s behalf: Amie Martinez of Madisonville and Rick Lawniczak of Nicholasville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
wkdzradio.com
Carpinet Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of Brandon
A trial won’t be necessary in regard to the manslaughter death of Roaring Springs man John Brandon. During Wednesday’s Trigg County Circuit Court morning session, Christian County woman Michaela Carpinet pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge — in what would bring a seven-year sentence to the state penitentiary.
