Demi Lovato is a total rocker in edgy all-black while Lizzo brings the holiday cheer in a glitzy red Santa coat as they take the stage at iHeart Radio's 2022 Jingle Ball

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Demi Lovato and Lizzo lit up the stage during their respective performances at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball on Friday night.

The two entertainers, 30 and 34, each left their mark on stage as they performed for an excited crowd.

Demi was the epitome of rocker chic in an edgy all-black getup while Lizzo was festive in a glitzy red Santa Coat layered over a jolly green look.

Headliners: Demi Lovato and Lizzo lit up the stage during their respective performances at Jingle Ball on Friday night. The two entertainers, 30 and 34, each left their mark on stage as they performed for an excited crowd
Demi owned the stage as she dressed in a three-piece coordinated outfit that included silver hardware.

The Holy Fvck artist was on fire in a cropped black jacket that she teamed with a corset bodysuit.

Her top was low-cut, flashed her perky cleavage and was embellished with silver zippers, chains, and studs.

Matching the presentation, the former Disney star flaunted short and glossy black nail polish.

Electrifying: Demi owned the stage as she dressed in a three-piece coordinated outfit that included silver hardware

Lovato added belted cargo pants with a two-tiered waistband, one of which boasted a studded belt.

Her hair was jet black and styled with fringed bangs and arranged in a simultaneously sleek and shaggy bob.

She showcased her incredible talent as she rocked out with a live band behind her on Z100's star-packed stage.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter belted out her hits, the most recent ones from her Island Records studio album released this past August.

Edgy: Her hair was jet black and styled with fringed bangs and arranged in a simultaneously sleek and shaggy bob
Talented: She showcased her incredible talent as she rocked out with a live band behind her on Z100's star-packed stage
The Texas-born singer-songwriter belted out her hits, the most recent ones from her Island Records studio album released this past August

Lizzo stole the show as she hit the stage in a sequined red coat with thick, furry white trimming. The collar, cuffs, and hemline were snow white, resembling a Santa Claus suit, and it tied at the waist.

The Detroit-bred music artist began her performance clad in the outer layer before shedding it.

Underneath it she revealed a lime green, Grinch-like bodysuit with thick, darker green stripes.

Her onesie matched her wig, which she partially clipped and styled with face-framing loose strands.

Showstopper: Lizzo stole the show as she hit the stage in a sequined red coat with thick, furry white trimming
Her beloved instrument: The classically trained musician played the flute with expertise

At one point, the classically trained flautist brought out her instrument and swapped vocals for the fine-tuned device.

The Truth Heals star performed with a slew of backup dancers who were dressed in long-sleeved red bodysuits.

She kept the audience entranced as she belted out her hit songs for excited fans at Madison Square Garden.

The star-studded annual show brought out other chart-topping artists like Charlie Puth.

Seasoned professional: The Detroit-bred entertainer gave her all to audience in a lively performance
Sensational: Lizzo commanded the stage with her unmatched presence during the live show
Flashy: The star, born Melissa Jefferson, matched her eyeshadow to her green outfit

The New Jersey-born musician sported a sleeveless blue sweater that was covered in tiny sequins.

He paired it with a pair of baby blue pants with dark, fine pinstripes as he performed passionately.

His dark hair was styled with the sides trimmed and the center arranged in a low-cut bouffant.

Charlie, born Charles Otto Puth Jr., looked handsome with a mustache as he kept the attention of the enthusiastic showgoers.

Superstar: The star-studded annual show brought out other chart-topping artists like Charlie Puth
Fashionable: The New Jersey-born musician sported a sleeveless blue sweater that was covered in tiny sequins

Taking the stage to present were Brooke Shields and Zoey Deutch, who each brought the heat with their individual stylish looks.

The former child model and runway star, 57, looked amazing in a ruched, red tube top with shiny black pants that she teamed with black pumps.

Meanwhile, Zoey, 28, showcased her killer figure in a strapless black mini dress with an embellished cutout on the bottom left side of it.

Her blonde hair was styled in a center part and the sleek locks were blown straight as they tumbled over her shoulders and chest.

Presenters: Taking the stage to present were Brooke Shields and Zoey Deutch, who each brought the heat with their individual stylish looks

Also appearing at the once-a-year extravaganza was none other than Backstreet Boys, who hit the stage in matching white outfits.

All of the original members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — were present to sing their slew of hits.

The boys layered up with jackets styled over white shirts as they put on a coordinated display for enthusiastic fans.

AJ and Brian added hats to their ensembles, with the Rupaul's Drag Race winner rocking a wide-brimmed variety as his bandmate opted for a backwards baseball cap.

Backstreet's back! Also appearing at the once-a-year extravaganza was none other than Backstreet Boys, who hit the stage in matching white outfits
Reunited: All of the original members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — were present to sing their slew of hits
Pushing through: Nick gave the performance his all, hitting the stage just weeks after the sudden death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, who once was an opener for the groundbreaking music group

Nick gave the performance his all, hitting the stage just weeks after the sudden death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, who once was an opener for the groundbreaking music group.

The father-of-three, 42, looked great in loose-fittings pants, a zip-up turtleneck sweater, and a biker jacket with slanted front pockets.

He finished the look with a pair of crisp white Air Force 1 sneakers and his cropped haircut was frosted with blonde tips.

Carter appeared to be unfazed by recent rape allegations that cost him and his bandmates their ABC holiday special.

Back at it: The father-of-three, 42, looked great in loose-fittings pants, a zip-up turtleneck sweater, and a biker jacket with slanted front pockets
Details: He finished the look with a pair of crisp white Air Force 1 sneakers and his cropped haircut was frosted with blonde tips
Moving along: Carter appeared to be unfazed by recent rape allegations that cost him and his bandmates their ABC holiday special
Spirited: Carter was the quintessential professional as he put his personal problems behind him to take the stage
Feeling it: Nick got into the performance as he used his body and voice to deliver a great show
All white: The boys rocked a monochrome white look for their electrifying performance on Friday night

Katie Holmes donned a form-fitting top and classic blue jeans as she stopped by the annual event to celebrate the holiday season.

The talented actress bared her shoulders in a fitted and satin-textured strapless navy blue top that hugged her torso.

The Batman Begins star slipped into a pair of blue jeans with a slightly fringed hem and added a pair of black sneakers.

Her brunette hair was parted to the side, and effortlessly flowed past her shoulders in natural waves.

Casual: Katie Holmes donned a form-fitting top and classic blue jeans as she stopped by the annual event to celebrate the holiday season

Songstress Tate McRae put on a lively set as she took her turn on stage at the holiday-themed show that takes place every year in the Big Apple.

Under a blue-lit stage she used all her might to perform hits like All My Friends Are Fake, That Way, and You Broke Me First.

Also dropping in to keep the crowd on their feet was Justin Bieber collaborate The Kid LAROI, who hit the stage in a furry winter hat.

He added a pair of light wash jeans with a hole at the knee and wore a forest green jacket as he interacted with the audience.

Star! Songstress Tate McRae put on a lively set as she took her turn on stage at the holiday-themed show that takes place every year in the Big Apple
Lineup: Also dropping in to keep the crowd on their feet was Justin Bieber collaborate The Kid LAROI, who hit the stage in a furry winter hat

