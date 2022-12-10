ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping

Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Morgan Turner of Stanford a name to watch for Arkansas tight ends coach vacancy?

Tight ends coach Morgan Turner could be one of the candidates Arkansas is looking at for potentially to filling the vacant tight ends coach position at the University of Arkansas, a source says. The job opened up earlier this week when Dowell Loggains accepted the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, and longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his position. New head coach Troy Taylor is expected to bring in his own staff.
