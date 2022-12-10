Read full article on original website
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Coach: New Vols commitment, Top247 LB Arion Carter 'can be special'
Smyrna (Tenn.) High School coach Matt Williams explains what Tennessee is getting in its newest commitment, Top247 linebacker Arion Carter.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment
The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
Transfer TE target Kyle Morlock names top three, talks favorite college coaches on recent podcast appearance
Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock has been in the NCAA Transfer Portal for a few weeks now and has become one of the most sought after prospects in the portal regardless of position. Morlock recently appeared on the TCM Podcast and was asked several questions about his recruitment...
Morgan Turner of Stanford a name to watch for Arkansas tight ends coach vacancy?
Tight ends coach Morgan Turner could be one of the candidates Arkansas is looking at for potentially to filling the vacant tight ends coach position at the University of Arkansas, a source says. The job opened up earlier this week when Dowell Loggains accepted the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, and longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his position. New head coach Troy Taylor is expected to bring in his own staff.
Michigan State lands former Wisconsin CB Semar Melvin from transfer portal
Michigan State coaches hosted former Wisconsin Badger cornerback Semar Melvin on an official visit this weekend after he recently entered the transfer portal. While he was on campus Melvin saw everything he needed and gave the Michigan State coaches his commitment while he was on campus. Melvin was comfortable on...
Top247 LB Carter helps Tennessee move up in team recruiting rankings
With Early Signing Day for the 2023 class now just a week away, Tennessee entered Wednesday with a top-10 class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. But the Vols climbed even higher by landing a highly ranked, in-state player who was one of their top remaining targets. Tennessee moved...
