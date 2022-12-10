Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Gloria Jean “Gini” Sanders Smith
Gloria Jean “Gini” Sanders Smith, 74, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022. Gini was born in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 1948. She was the second of seven daughters born to Clarence Richard and Betty Ellen Lamb Sanders. As a child, she moved frequently...
kogt.com
Jones Accepts Chamber Gavel
Tuesday night Steve Jones was given the gavel to lead the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce in 2023 at the Annual Banquet held at Lamar State College Orange. Jones, owner of Unique Data Services, said the theme for his term is “Live To Give.” Chairman Jones invited businesses and individuals to encourage people, especially younger people, to get involved in their community. “Ten years ago I was asked to be a volunteer at the first Bassmasters event and I’ve been hooked ever since,” Jones said. “It’s so rewarding to give back to your community.”
kogt.com
Jenkins’ Ornament In Austin
Each district in the Texas House of Representatives has a student from their district create an ornament to put on the tree at the State House of Representatives. This year, Orangefield High School student, Kaitlyn Jenkins, won the honors of creating an ornament that represents our area.
kogt.com
Jerry Lee Gilbeaux
Jerry Lee Gilbeaux, Sr., 90 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Orange. Jerry was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on August 6, 1932. He attended Lutcher Stark High School in Orange and graduated in 1953. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany. Jerry was married to his wife, Kathy Gilbeaux for 39 years. He retired from Chevron Chemical (formerly Gulf Chemical, and Spencer Chemical) in Orange after 37 years of service. In his younger years, Jerry was mentor with Junior Achievement.
kogt.com
Santa Wore Purple
This year, Santa wore purple as students and staff from Mauriceville Elementary and HOSA worked together to purchase gifts and presents for families in need. According to MVE Counselor Kim West, gifts for 60 students were purchased, nineteen of which were paid for through donations collected by MVE Student Council members.
12newsnow.com
Owners of Pour Brothers Brewery announce upcoming 2023 closure
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a community-wide effort to ensure it stays in business, the owners of a beloved Beaumont brewery announced its upcoming 2023 closure. In a Tuesday Facebook post, the owners of the Pour Brothers Brewery announced that the downtown business will close at the end of January 2023.
kogt.com
Christmas in Orangefield
The Orangefield Fine Arts Boosters are hosting a scholarship fundraiser this Saturday beginning at 10am.
travelawaits.com
10 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Port Arthur, Texas
Port Arthur, Texas, the largest oil refinery in the United States, is best known for its outdoor adventures, whether at the beach, in the woods watching for birds, or on the banks of the Sabine River catching all kinds of fish. Not only that, but its top-notch Cajun cuisine restaurants and live music venues are off the charts in this metropolitan area of southeast Texas. And in case you didn’t know, Port Arthur is the birthplace of legendary rock-and-roll singer Janis Joplin.
Who Has The Best Breakfast In Lake Charles, Louisiana?
I don't know about you, but I can eat breakfast or brunch day and night. I love breakfast food! If I have something for breakfast, I can go all day until it's time to eat dinner. If I miss breakfast, my whole day seems out of wack. I think I'm the only one.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder Bluegrass
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bluegrass music enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of Deridder for a jam session. You hear a mixture of train sounds and strings this Saturday morning at the Beauregard Parish Museum in Deridder. The monthly Bluegrass jam session attracts about a dozen musicians who like to strum a guitar, pick a banjo, or play the fiddle.
KPLC TV
Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
kogt.com
Beauchamp Recognized For Service
Orange Co. Commissioner Theresa Beauchamp was presented with a plaque Tuesday in appreciation of her time on the court. Last year Beauchamp decided she would not run again for her Precinct 2 seat. Commissioners Robert Viator, Kirk Roccaforte, Johnny Trahan and Judge John Gothia also gave her a plaque with...
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
kogt.com
WOSE Retains Title
Monday the students of West Orange-Stark Elementary School received the KOGT/Granger Can Drive Trophy for the second straight year after donating the most food at the 13th Annual Can Drive that was held December 1. The students, lead by teacher Annely Domas and Principal Jamilla Thomas, were challenged by Superintendent...
kjas.com
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman is dead at the age of 90
Longtime Jasper Educator Dal Coleman died on Sunday evening at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont at the age of 90. Well respected and loved by all, Coleman served as coach, teacher, instructor, a truant officer and also principal at Jasper High School. Coleman's death comes a bad time for his family....
'We are here for everybody': New community center aims to empower Beaumont community, promote growth and positivity
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a new community center that opened in Beaumont hopes it will promotes growth throughout the community. DAR Event Studio held its grand opening Sunday. Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.
kogt.com
BC’s Mathews New Athletic Director
Bridge City native Jason Mathews had an outstanding football career that included 10 years in the NFL. Now he is helping mold younger coaches and athletes as he has taken the job of Athletic Director at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. In a statement from the school, Mathews will assume...
Mattress Mack Just Placed Another Monster Sports Bet — This Time, In Cash
Mattress Mack is supporting his hometown team in the NCAA Tournament. Again.
Houston Chronicle
Port Neches-Groves school board again decides against changing mascot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Port Neches-Groves ISD school board has again decided that it will not change its native mascot. Newly-elected Board President Brandon Cropper, on behalf of the board, said that the board would honor the wishes of the "vast majority" of its students, residents and families who support the district's mascot.
KPLC TV
Sulphur neighborhood recognized at city council for Christmas lights display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a sight to see on Pecan Street in Sulphur. At Monday’s city council meeting, the residents were recognized for ten years of their Christmas light tradition. “We came up with this idea to line the sidewalks and at lease have some decorations...
