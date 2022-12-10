Port Arthur, Texas, the largest oil refinery in the United States, is best known for its outdoor adventures, whether at the beach, in the woods watching for birds, or on the banks of the Sabine River catching all kinds of fish. Not only that, but its top-notch Cajun cuisine restaurants and live music venues are off the charts in this metropolitan area of southeast Texas. And in case you didn’t know, Port Arthur is the birthplace of legendary rock-and-roll singer Janis Joplin.

