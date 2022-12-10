ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Baby it's cold outside! Festive revellers brave freezing temperatures to hit the town as the run-up to Christmas gets into high gear

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As the run-up to Christmas gets into high gear, revellers braved freezing temperatures last night to the town for Christmas parties and festive nights out.

Britain's chilly weather, leading to snow in some areas, failed to deter young people from partying as they danced the nights away in Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham and Swansea.

Youngsters decked out in Christmas gear, wearing festive jumpers or dressed up as Father Christmas, elves or the Grinch posed for photos last night as the festive season gets into full swing.

It comes as the Met Office warned of up to four inches of snow in the Southeast this weekend, as the Troll of Trondheim continues to batter the UK, with London expected to be covered in a blanket of snow with temperatures predicted to plunge as low as -10C.

Seven days of arctic weather, including wintry downpours and 'freezing fog', are expected to hit the UK leading to the Met Office issuing a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across the country.

The cold weather is not expected to deter millions of football fans expected to hit towns across the country tonight as England takes on France in the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Be4bN_0jeVgEkT00
Revellers in Leeds, dressed up as angels and Father Christmas, on a festive night as the Christmas party season gets under way. The women braced freezing temperatures in the city as Britain continues to battle with the blast of cold weather that has been dubbed the Troll of Trondheim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2XLZ_0jeVgEkT00
The Christmas party season is off to a bang in Leeds. A group of friends, dressed up as reindeers, the Grinch and Father Christmas hit the town, carrying with them an England flag ahead of tonight's quarter final in the Qatar World Cup against France 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1kDm_0jeVgEkT00
A young woman heads out in a short dress as temperatures plummeted to -2C in Birmingham last night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elq2c_0jeVgEkT00
'Tis the season to get trollied! Three women pose for photos in Leeds, dressed up in Father Christmas costumes, bracing the freezing cold temperatures  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYIKV_0jeVgEkT00
Three men out and about in Newcastle on Friday night, attempt to look festive donning Father Christmas hats. The sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue over the weekend 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBNEP_0jeVgEkT00
Celebrating Christmas and ready to cheer on England, partygoers in Leeds brace the Arctic weather conditions in Leeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3tLj_0jeVgEkT00
A woman dressed up as Father Christmas sets out in freezing temperatures for a night out in Leeds 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWPnH_0jeVgEkT00
Two men dressed in Christmas jumpers head out for a night out on the icy streets of Newcastle as the countdown to Christmas continues 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8PsN_0jeVgEkT00
Two Christmas angels brace chilly temperatures as they take part in the renowned Otley run bar crawl in Leeds 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spDX2_0jeVgEkT00
Father Christmas and his reindeers! People in Newcastle hit the town despite Arctic weather conditions causing plummeting temperatures 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eir2_0jeVgEkT00
Braving the cold weather, two women dressed in Santa Clause dresses, head out into Leeds town centre 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2hmF_0jeVgEkT00
Festive cheer! A group of friends wear tinsel and Santa hats wave an England flag ahead of the World Cup quarter final against France tonight 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p52Jb_0jeVgEkT00
A woman dressed up as Mary, holding a 'baby Jesus', poses with her friends who are dressed up as elves and reindeers, ready for the festive season in Leeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grKqM_0jeVgEkT00
Rudolph the Red-Nose reindeer out on the town in Leeds with a man dressed as a Christmas pudding and another wearing an obligatory Father Christmas hat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPVbq_0jeVgEkT00
A young man and woman cuddle outside Rosies nightclub in Birmingham as sub-zero temperatures hit the country 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTLmQ_0jeVgEkT00
Spreading Christmas cheer! Two women wear festive outfits as they brace the cold weather while out in Newcastle  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3E5n_0jeVgEkT00
A man dressed as a snowman stands outside a kebab van in Newcastle on a chilly Friday night as the Christmas party season gets in full swing 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajEZJ_0jeVgEkT00
Christmas cheer! Tinsel and festive outfits were worn by pub-goers in Leeds last night, with many carrying an England flag ahead of the quarter finals tonight 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHfeq_0jeVgEkT00
A woman wearing a Christmas hat from a cracker holds a pint on the freezing streets of Newcastle as she waves to someone in the distance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI5GU_0jeVgEkT00
Women head home after a Christmas jolly in Newcastle, wearing Santa Clause hats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nR5i_0jeVgEkT00
Two men kitted out in Christmas jumpers head out in Newcastle on an icy, chilly night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7I7J_0jeVgEkT00
Police are seen in Newcastle, as festive partygoers pose while on a chilly night out 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3CFV_0jeVgEkT00
A man decked out in a festive suit waits outside a kebab shop on wind street in Swansea 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2LpQ_0jeVgEkT00
Christmas party goers hit the take-away restaurants on Wind Street, Swansea, escaping the freezing temperatures outside 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hmQt_0jeVgEkT00
Some were a bit worse for wear in Newcastle last night after Christmas celebrations got underway in the city 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHSWu_0jeVgEkT00
A man, wearing a Christmas jumper and reindeer ears, sits down to eat a take-away on Wind Street in Swansea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Go20e_0jeVgEkT00
Two men in suits escape the Christmas festivities in Newcastle, as temperatures plummet below freezing 

Comments / 16

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
12tomatoes.com

A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years

Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Daily Mail

So THAT'S what's happening to your Christmas post! Packages are seen piling up outside depot amid Royal Mail strikes - and sources say they are being gnawed on by foxes and rats

Piles of undelivered parcels and letters have been seen outside a Royal Mail depot amid strike action with sources saying they are being chewed on by foxes and rats. Postal workers in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are staging a fresh 48-hour national walkout from today, marking their third and fourth of six days of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.
Daily Mail

'We're aware this will upset some but there has to be repercussions': Eager Louis Tomlinson fans who camped overnight in freezing temperatures for his shows at Banquet Records sent to the back of queue

Devoted Louis Tomlinson fans were left devastated this week after they camped overnight in freezing temperatures for his shows in Kingston-upon-Thames. Banquet Records, who worked with the venue PRYZM for his shows this week, sent eager fans who camped out overnight to the back of the queue in reprimand for queuing up too early to see the One Direction star, 30.
Daily Mail

Rail strikes send Britain back to the lockdown era: Bosses blast Mick Lynch as pubs are 'forced to close', offices 'sit empty' and shops suffer 'huge impact' during 'busiest' time of year... with nurses, postmen and Border Force staff soon to follow

Bustling bars and cafes were empty today while central London's usually packed streets were soulless as the first wave of 48-hour rail strikes came into effect. Oxford Street and the surrounding shopping district appeared deserted in what should be a busy time for businesses in the run-up to Christmas. But...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

705K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy