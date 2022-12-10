Baby it's cold outside! Festive revellers brave freezing temperatures to hit the town as the run-up to Christmas gets into high gear
By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
As the run-up toChristmasgets into high gear, revellers braved freezing temperatures last night to the town for Christmas parties and festive nights out.
Britain's chilly weather, leading to snow in some areas, failed to deter young people from partying as they danced the nights away in Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham and Swansea.
Youngsters decked out in Christmas gear, wearing festive jumpers or dressed up as Father Christmas, elves or the Grinch posed for photos last night as the festive season gets into full swing.
It comes as theMet Officewarned of up to four inches of snow in the Southeast this weekend, as the Troll of Trondheim continues to batter the UK, withLondonexpected to be covered in a blanket of snow with temperatures predicted to plunge as low as -10C.
Seven days of arctic weather, including wintry downpours and 'freezing fog', are expected to hit the UK leading to the Met Office issuing a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across the country.
The cold weather is not expected to deter millions of football fans expected to hit towns across the country tonight as England takes on France in the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar.
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
A man in his 20s has died after 'falling into the freezing River Thames' as temperatures reached -3C degrees. His body was recovered near London Bridge around 9.25pm on Monday, Met Police confirmed. Investigators say the man was seen entering the water earlier in the evening and the circumstances of...
Piles of undelivered parcels and letters have been seen outside a Royal Mail depot amid strike action with sources saying they are being chewed on by foxes and rats. Postal workers in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are staging a fresh 48-hour national walkout from today, marking their third and fourth of six days of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.
A mum still shares a bed with her two pre-teen kids and says it's not weird at all - it's actually the reason they share such a close bond. Bernie Watkins, 49, who lives in Grenada, Spain, but is originally from Childwall, Liverpool, has co-slept with her children since they were born - and ten and 12 years on she still does.
Devoted Louis Tomlinson fans were left devastated this week after they camped overnight in freezing temperatures for his shows in Kingston-upon-Thames. Banquet Records, who worked with the venue PRYZM for his shows this week, sent eager fans who camped out overnight to the back of the queue in reprimand for queuing up too early to see the One Direction star, 30.
Bustling bars and cafes were empty today while central London's usually packed streets were soulless as the first wave of 48-hour rail strikes came into effect. Oxford Street and the surrounding shopping district appeared deserted in what should be a busy time for businesses in the run-up to Christmas. But...
Comments / 16