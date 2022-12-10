Jeff Skinner suspended three games for cross-checking incident Friday

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres won’t have Jeff Skinner for the next three games, as the NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended the winger for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the face.

This could possibly give Rasmus Asplund a chance to get back into the lineup. Asplund has been scratched for seven of the past eight games.

Buffalo is in Pittsburgh after losing to the Penguins on Friday, 4-3 in overtime. Join Brian Koziol for pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. EST on WGR.