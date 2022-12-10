ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jeff Skinner suspended three games for cross-checking incident Friday

By Paul Hamilton
Pittsburgh, Pa. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres won’t have Jeff Skinner for the next three games, as the NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended the winger for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the face.

This could possibly give Rasmus Asplund a chance to get back into the lineup. Asplund has been scratched for seven of the past eight games.

Buffalo is in Pittsburgh after losing to the Penguins on Friday, 4-3 in overtime. Join Brian Koziol for pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. EST on WGR.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Krebs has learned from his early struggles.

The Sabres had been getting some good results until they ran into the Penguins over the weekend. Even with those two losses, Buffalo is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. After scoring nine goals in Columbus, the Sabres scored four goals in two games.
