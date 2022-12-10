ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges

When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
NBC News

Peru's new president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections after thousands of protesters again took to the streets demanding she resign. The protests turned...
BBC

Peru political crisis: Why is Peru under a state of emergency?

Peru's government has declared a nationwide state of emergency amid a political crisis triggered by the attempted dissolution of Congress by President Pedro Castillo and his subsequent impeachment. Soldiers are being deployed to help police rein in violent protests by supporters of the ousted president. Several protesters have died in...
RadarOnline

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies

Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
NEW YORK STATE
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off

The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy