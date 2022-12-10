INDIANAPOLIS — Brown County State Park was recently ranked sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country, according to a study done by Travel Lens. The online publication used Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, and tabulated the number of times words like ‘beautiful’, ‘stunning’, and ‘breathtaking’ were used. A park’s Instagram popularity and Google search data were also considered in compiling its list of the ‘most aesthetically pleasing’ state parks.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO