Last 2022 Legal Aid phone Clinic is Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid is holding its final free Legal Aid Phone Clinic of the year for residents of its eight-county district on Tuesday, December 13, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The Pro Bono Program...
Jackson Co. Chamber hosts retail space-leasing seminar
SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Jackson County Chamber is hosting a one-hour “lunch and learn” event covering the basics of leasing commercial retail/office space. The seminar is at the chamber office, 105 S. Chestnut St., in Seymour, on Thursday, December 15, at noon. An experienced real estate broker...
Brown County State Park ranked 6th nationwide for beauty
INDIANAPOLIS — Brown County State Park was recently ranked sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country, according to a study done by Travel Lens. The online publication used Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, and tabulated the number of times words like ‘beautiful’, ‘stunning’, and ‘breathtaking’ were used. A park’s Instagram popularity and Google search data were also considered in compiling its list of the ‘most aesthetically pleasing’ state parks.
Cummins honors 7 employees with Julius Perr Innovation award
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has announced the 2022 recipients of the company’s most prestigious technical award, the Julius Perr Innovation award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes employees who demonstrated excellence in innovation and technology by developing significant intellectual property for Cummins’ products. This...
