ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Bluey voice actress Melanie Zanetti says parents tell her the animated series has 'changed their lives' due to two surprising pieces of advice

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Melanie Zanetti says that the children's series Bluey has changed the lives of parents.

The Australian actress, who has played Bluey's mum Chilli since 2018, explained that the two standout moments revolve around a time out for tired parents and the infamous 'tactical wee'.

'I have heard parents say that there is an episode where Chilli is just like "I need 20 minutes",' the 37-year-old told 7Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5OFd_0jeVMh4s00
Melanie Zanetti (pictured) says that the children's series Bluey has changed the lives of parents 

'Parents tell me that this episode has really helped their conversations with their children.'

She said parents also love that the show encourages having a 'tactical wee' which means going to the bathroom 'just in case'.

'The advice changed their lives. Brilliant, I love it,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsJ55_0jeVMh4s00
The Australian actress, who has played Bluey's mum Chilli since 2018, explained that the two standout moments revolve around a time out for tired parents and the infamous 'tactical wee'. Her character on the show is pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYler_0jeVMh4s00

The star went on to say that mothers and fathers even tell her that the series helps them better communicate with their children.

'I've heard dads say that the show has taught them how to engage with their kids and how to talk to them about important issues.

'It has changed their lives' Melanie added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LSfs_0jeVMh4s00
'I've heard dads say that the show has taught them how to engage with their kids and how to talk to them about important issues' Melanie said 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFKTC_0jeVMh4s00
She said parents also love that the show encourages having a 'tactical wee' which means going to the bathroom 'just in case'. 'The advice changed their lives. Brilliant, I love it,' she said

Melanie walked the red carpet at Wednesday's AACTA ceremony where the children's show picked up a prestigious award.

It landed the AACTA Award for Best Children's Program for 2022, a gong it has won for four years running.

The show, which airs on ABC Kids, is about a six year-old Blue Heeler dog, 'who turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ev0CB_0jeVMh4s00
The show, which airs on ABC Kids, is about a six year-old Blue Heeler dog, 'who turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures'

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Margaret Minnicks

A theory is circulating that Nick Cannon is having many children in case he will need a donor for a kidney transplant

Nick Cannon has 11 children by six different women, and he is expecting a 12th baby soon. The 42-year-old comedian and rapper has two sets of twins. He had four babies so far this year. Several times Nick has been expecting babies from different women at the same time. Among the brood of children, the oldest ones are his 11-year-old twins by singer Mariah Carey.
Lefty Graves

Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle's Estranged Half-Brother Calls Docuseries 'Disturbing,' Reveals He's Filming His Own To Tell Family's Truth

In Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan Markle didn't bite her tongue when it came to discussing the tension she's experienced with her family, but estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. insisted that what she told viewers "is so far off on so many different levels."Thomas particularly took issue with what the parents-of-two said about his and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, calling Prince Harry's words "horrible" and "disturbing.""Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous," he stated while appearing on the British show Talk...
Daily Mail

'That relationship reflects people in my life': Daniel Craig says his character's gay romance in Knives Out sequel 'just feels right'

Daniel Craig has spoken out on his character's gay relationship in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion. The 007 actor returns to his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the follow-up to the 2019 movie Knives Out, with the second offering, which arrives on Netflix on December 23 after a cinema release last month, showing his character living with another man.
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Daily Mail

Read the brutally passive aggressive Google review from a 'party' gym after their neighbour blasted them for throwing 'insanely loud' get-togethers every night

An Australian gym has written an infuriatingly passive-aggressive response to a neighbour's complaint about their extremely loud parties in the residential street. The homeowner in Stones Corner in Brisbane's inner south said the boutique gym regularly held 'insanely loud parties' in the open air behind their building featuring music at 'festival level volumes' with their latest Christmas party on the weekend.
The Independent

Aubrey Plaza reveals she was ‘tripping balls’ on mushrooms when costar Meghann Fahy got them lost on a hike

According to Aubrey Plaza, her White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy left out the “most important part” of their “Daphne and Harper” moment.During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fahy shared a story about the time she and Plaza got lost on a hike while they were in Italy filming season two of Mike White’s comedy-drama.In Fahy’s recollection of events, she and Plaza “got so lost” that they ended up “walking down the side of the highway”.And after running into a “biker gang” who heckled them, Fahy remembered Plaza yelling, “Don’t look at me!” while Fahy flirtatiously said,...
Daily Mail

'I never walked away': Patty Jenkins hits back at claims she's the reason Wonder Woman 3 got axed and reveals her Star Wars project Rogue Squadron is back in development

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has hit back at claims she's behind Warner Bros.' decision to axe the highly-anticipated third installment of the hit Gal Gadot superhero franchise. The 51-year-old director was developing Wonder Woman 3 until a report surfaced last week that the sequel was 'dead' at Warner Bros.,...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Filmed Their Netflix Doc in a $33 Million Montecito Mansion, But It's Not Theirs

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple gives interviews against the backdrop of a gorgeous luxury house. But if you were wondering whether this was them giving us a new look into their sprawling Montecito home, you might be disappointed to hear that these interviews were actually filmed a nine-minute drive away from where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their children.
MONTECITO, CA
Upworthy

Man gives a glowing recommendation for stranger who put his number down as a job reference

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2021. It has since been updated. The anxiety of waiting for a callback after giving a job interview can be excruciating. In many cases, the final call can hang on the references listed in your resume and it's important to curate the right person to list as your reference. One person completely winged it by listing a complete stranger and surprisingly got a glowing recommendation. Perseph was going about his day when got a call asking if he knew a certain Jessica Sanchez who worked with him. He knew no one of that name but decided to play along. The video went viral garnering more than 100k likes and close to 400k views.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

705K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy