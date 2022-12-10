Married At First Sight 2023: New promo teases a lot of love and tears as Channel Nine drops new trailer featuring next year's very glamorous brides and grooms

The new season of Married At First Sight is right around the corner and the upcoming instalment is going to be the most explosive one yet.

On Saturday, a newly-released trailer offered a first look at the outrageous new season ahead of its return next month.

If the teaser is anything to go by, this year's experiment will feature even more tears and drama than ever before.

The clip starts with black and white shots of brides and grooms suited up in bridal looks.

The thud of a heartbeat plays as these new brides and grooms make their way to each other, tension clearly in the air.

'The phenomenon of love is back,' flashes across the screen.

One brunette bride previously identified as Bronte Schofield is then seen standing staring into the camera in her wedding dress.

Viewers are treated to a glimpse of Beauty content creator Janelle Han, childcare worker Claire Nomarhas, dental therapist Sandy Jawanda and baker Alyssa Barmonde in their wedding gowns.

We then see glimpses of grooms Duncan James, Shannon Adams and Ollie Skelton looking dapper in their tuxedos.

But it doesn't take long for next year's participants to have their heart ripped out of their chest - as several brides and grooms are seen breaking down into tears.

Elsewhere a dinner party shows shock echoing out across the group, while expert Mel Schilling exclaims, 'wow!'

MAFS 2023 will feature even more highly addictive drama, when the experiment is rocked by scandal in an explosive MAFS first, leaving the participants gobsmacked and facing a potential walk out by many of the participants.

As for the brides and grooms, the new season will star glamorous business woman Melinda Willis, hunky CEO Layton Mills, and glamorous beauty content creator Janelle Han.

Public relations manager Tahnee Cook, down-to-earth voice over artist Ollie Skelton, tradie Cam Woods, makeup artist Caitlin McConville and accountant Lyndall Grace will also appear.

Construction worker Harrison Boon, who also works as a part-time male stripper will meanwhile bring in the drama, as will beauty business owner Bronte Schofield.

Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine next month

Who will star on MAFS in 2023?

Public Relations, Sydney

Businesswoman, Brisbane

Personal trainer, Melbourne

Makeup artist, Perth

Childcare worker, Melbourne

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

Construction manager, Sydney

Cyber Security Analyst, Sydney

Senior marketer, Sydney

Tradie, Darwin

Beauty business owner, Perth

CEO, Sydney

Makeup artist, Brisbane

Estate manager, Sydney

Marriage Celebrant, Perth

Baker, Sydney

Voice over artist, Perth

Dental therapist, Melbourne

Hairdresser, Sydney

Accountant, Perth