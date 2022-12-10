ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight 2023: New promo teases a lot of love and tears as Channel Nine drops new trailer featuring next year's very glamorous brides and grooms

By Ali Daher
 4 days ago

The new season of Married At First Sight is right around the corner and the upcoming instalment is going to be the most explosive one yet.

On Saturday, a newly-released trailer offered a first look at the outrageous new season ahead of its return next month.

If the teaser is anything to go by, this year's experiment will feature even more tears and drama than ever before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vjqkl_0jeVMgC900

The clip starts with black and white shots of brides and grooms suited up in bridal looks.

The thud of a heartbeat plays as these new brides and grooms make their way to each other, tension clearly in the air.

'The phenomenon of love is back,' flashes across the screen.

One brunette bride previously identified as Bronte Schofield is then seen standing staring into the camera in her wedding dress.

Viewers are treated to a glimpse of Beauty content creator Janelle Han, childcare worker Claire Nomarhas, dental therapist Sandy Jawanda and baker Alyssa Barmonde in their wedding gowns.

We then see glimpses of grooms Duncan James, Shannon Adams and Ollie Skelton looking dapper in their tuxedos.

But it doesn't take long for next year's participants to have their heart ripped out of their chest - as several brides and grooms are seen breaking down into tears.

Elsewhere a dinner party shows shock echoing out across the group, while expert Mel Schilling exclaims, 'wow!'

MAFS 2023 will feature even more highly addictive drama, when the experiment is rocked by scandal in an explosive MAFS first, leaving the participants gobsmacked and facing a potential walk out by many of the participants.

As for the brides and grooms, the new season will star glamorous business woman Melinda Willis, hunky CEO Layton Mills, and glamorous beauty content creator Janelle Han.

Public relations manager Tahnee Cook, down-to-earth voice over artist Ollie Skelton, tradie Cam Woods, makeup artist Caitlin McConville and accountant Lyndall Grace will also appear.

Construction worker Harrison Boon, who also works as a part-time male stripper will meanwhile bring in the drama, as will beauty business owner Bronte Schofield.

Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine next month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4Syh_0jeVMgC900

Who will star on MAFS in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIM6F_0jeVMgC900

Public Relations, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mUAf_0jeVMgC900

Businesswoman, Brisbane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8qZv_0jeVMgC900

Personal trainer, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLweV_0jeVMgC900

Makeup artist, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmU34_0jeVMgC900

Childcare worker, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7lv1_0jeVMgC900

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MOSb_0jeVMgC900

Construction manager, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uLJ9_0jeVMgC900

Cyber Security Analyst, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpY1V_0jeVMgC900

Senior marketer, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU9R6_0jeVMgC900

Tradie, Darwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFH46_0jeVMgC900

Beauty business owner, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZH36n_0jeVMgC900

CEO, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttOI5_0jeVMgC900

Makeup artist, Brisbane

Estate manager, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111ybG_0jeVMgC900

Marriage Celebrant, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWMTg_0jeVMgC900

Baker, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk9jp_0jeVMgC900

Voice over artist, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPbWv_0jeVMgC900

Dental therapist, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pr4B_0jeVMgC900

Hairdresser, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGSwI_0jeVMgC900

Accountant, Perth

