In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Adrian Atkinson joins the show to break down the numbers behind North Carolina’s start to the 2022-23 basketball season. Atkinson, aka @FreeportKid on Twitter, has been a regular contributor to Inside Carolina for almost two decades and brings to the site and the subscriber message board unique and expertly researched analysis detailing the nuances that make Hubert Davis’ team tick.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO