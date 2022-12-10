ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Next Level: The Numbers Behind the Tar Heels

In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Adrian Atkinson joins the show to break down the numbers behind North Carolina’s start to the 2022-23 basketball season. Atkinson, aka @FreeportKid on Twitter, has been a regular contributor to Inside Carolina for almost two decades and brings to the site and the subscriber message board unique and expertly researched analysis detailing the nuances that make Hubert Davis’ team tick.
BREAKING: UNC Names Randy Clements Offensive Line Coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina announced on Wednesday the hiring of Randy Clements as its new offensive line coach. Clements replaces Jack Bicknell, who left for the same position at Wisconsin. Clements comes to Carolina after spending the 2022 season at North Texas. "We're excited that Randy, his wife...
Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
