‘Just tall people and long balls’ – Messi tears into Van Gaal for saying Dutch play good football after World Cup loss

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago
ARGENTINA captain Lionel Messi tore into Holland boss Louis van Gaal for his long ball approach to their World Cup quarter-final.

The South American champions avoided a late scare, beating the Dutch on penalties after seeing their two-goal lead evaporate late on in normal time.

Messi was left unimpressed by Holland's hit and hope tactics with tall stars Credit: Getty
Van Gaal declared before kick-off that his Dutch team play good football Credit: PA
Messi confronted Van Gaal at full-time Credit: Reuters

Beanstalk Wout Weghorst bagged the brace that saved the Dutch and sent the game to a nervy penalty shootout.

But Van Gaal's tactical switch to chucking on tall players and hitting long balls left Messi unimpressed.

Van Gaal had previously bit back at journalists in pre-match press conferences when his approach to games was criticised and claimed Holland play good football.

Messi said: "Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people and hit long balls."

Whether this is what Messi told Van Gaal himself at full-time is yet to be seen.

The legendary seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had to be separated from the ex-Manchester United boss at full-time.

Messi also branded 6ft6 Weghorst "stupid" in a post-match press conference.

Weghorst could be seen trying to intimidate penalty shootout match winner Lautaro Martinez before he fired home, which could be what prompted Messi to size up the giant.

Messi added: "I don't like people talking before games.

"The number 19 (Weghorst) came and started to provoke us, bump into us, tell us things. Their coach was not respectful to us either.

"It seemed disrespectful to me, that a coach of his calibre declared like that.

"Van Gaal does not respect the Argentina national team.”

Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez was also ready to rumble with a Dutch rival while shirtless.

Martinez, who saved two spot-kicks, was caught on camera yelling abuse at a Dutch opponent after the win.

The Aston Villa ace yelled: "Keep your mouth shut you f***ing t***! I f***ed you twice!"

Argentina will now face World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia for a spot in next Sunday's finale.

South American rivals Brazil crashed out to Croatia in a dramatic penalty shootout, with star man Neymar being too late to take a penalty.

On the opposite side of the tournament knockout tree, current World Cup holders France are taking on England for a spot in the semis.

And dark horses Morocco are hoping to become the first African team to reach the last four by beating Euro 2016 winners Portugal.

Juan Raúl Durán
3d ago

Always be humble, do your best, respect others, celebrate your achievements with your teammates and show your compassion to those you have competed against. That is character! Turn your cheek! Fútbol is passion but it's just a game. ⚽️

