ASH22: 'Not so surprising': With lack of durability, Affimed scraps monotherapy plans in favor of NK cell combo

Targeted radiotherapy biotech out of Longitude Capital raises a fresh $75M
Alpha-9 Theranostics, a targeted radiotherapy biotech launched out of Longitude Capital last year, has raised $75 million in a Series B round. Interestingly, however, the Vancouver- and Boston-based biotech doesn’t have one lead candidate. Rather, it has five that it plans to take into early human testing before moving forward with formal trials.
With new CEO, Passage Bio gives early look at first six patients in GM1 gangliosidosis gene therapy trial
Passage Bio has passed through a rough stretch of layoffs, exec departures, and pipeline cuts this past year. And with a new CEO in William Chou, who joined in October from Aruvant after parent company Roivant scrapped its sickle cell program, Passage Bio is looking to recalibrate. It’s starting with some very early results from its gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis, a rare disease in which people, often infants or children, don’t make any or enough of an enzyme called beta-galactosidase-1 that helps break down large sugars.
In its largest single-asset purchase ever, Takeda snaps up TYK2 drug for $4B upfront
Takeda is buying Nimbus’ late-stage TYK2 inhibitor, an oral drug for autoimmune diseases, for $4 billion in cash upfront. That sets Takeda up to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb, which got the first TYK2 inhibitor approval in September for psoriasis. The Nimbus/Takeda deal is among the industry’s largest single-asset...
#ASH22 roundup: CSL shows two years of data in $3.5M hemophilia gene therapy; Syndax shows 30% CR rate from March data cut
NEW ORLEANS — CSL Behring made headlines last month after the FDA gave approval to the biotech for its hemophilia B gene therapy with a $3.5 million price tag. And at ASH, the biotech is reporting six months’ more durability data that show their treatment continues to work.
#ASH22: Cogent touts data on small subset of rare disease patients in bid to compete with Blueprint
NEW ORLEANS — Cogent Biosciences delivered an early look at efficacy and safety on its advanced systemic mastocytosis drug candidate, which the biotech hopes will help it eke out a space in the treatment landscape, currently covered by Blueprint Medicines’ approved Ayvakit. Investors sent shares $COGT up about...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
#ASH22: Novartis PNH drug tops AstraZeneca with what's described as 'practice-changing' potential
NEW ORLEANS — Novartis showed hematologists and industry insiders Tuesday morning just how well iptacopan beat AstraZeneca’s two standard-of-care medicines for a rare blood disease – nailing both primary endpoints, while zero patients on Soliris and Ultomiris achieved either. The Swiss Big Pharma and its trial investigators...
Corrected: AbbVie, Ipsen end partnerships with Exicure following setbacks, job cuts
Kymera and Sanofi move ahead with skin drug after promising PhI data
Kymera and Sanofi plan to move ahead with the skin drug that the French drugmaker paid $150 million in cash in 2020 to partner on, after positive Phase I results on the IRAK4 degrader they’ve been working on for a pair of skin conditions. Part C of the early-stage...
Strategies for Biotechs Planning FDA Approval Pathways in Current Financial Market
As the biotech financial markets shift from a peak 12 months ago, even well-funded biotechs are watching pipeline burn rates as uncertainty surrounds the next investment rounds. There is however positive news from the investment sector on future demand. According to Fred Cohen, co-founder, and chairman of Monograph Capital Partners...
Updated: Horizon's $28B sale to Amgen was kicked off by Sanofi's interest
Amgen plans to buy Horizon Therapeutics for about $28 billion in cash, bringing on board two blockbuster drugs to ease the hit the biotech giant faces from biosimilar competition. The companies announced the deal in a press release Monday morning, about two weeks after it was disclosed that Amgen, Sanofi...
Say goodbye to Vallon as a low-profile NKT cell startup steps into its battered shoes on Nasdaq
Eight months after Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ late-stage shot at R&D glory ended in a short, sharp implosion with the failure of a Phase III study for its lead ADHD drug, the tiny biotech will hand over its public listing in a reverse merger that will shove a low-profile NKT cell player into the public arena.
US set to pay nearly $2B for Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid in 2023
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
#ASH22: Regeneron claims it has set a 'new benchmark' in follicular lymphoma
NEW ORLEANS — Regeneron gave researchers a first look at interim results from its Phase II study of a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, with a planned regulatory filing on tap for next year as it seeks to catch up with rival Roche. Trial investigators...
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Paul McKenzie to take the reins of CSL as new CEO in March
