ASH22: 'Not so surprising': With lack of durability, Affimed scraps monotherapy plans in favor of NK cell combo

Technology retailer Currys has sunk to a loss after lower demand left competitors with excess stock, leading to heavy discounting across rival stores.However, profits in the UK and Ireland have bucked the trend as it said it was on track to make £300 million in cost savings across the region.Adjusted earnings reached £25 million in the six months to October 29, up 25% from last year.Meanwhile, revenues in the UK and Ireland sunk by a tenth on last year and were 19% lower than the same period in 2019.And across the group, which includes the Nordic countries and Greece, adjusted...

33 MINUTES AGO