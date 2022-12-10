ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We wanted to teach him a lesson!': Birmingham City's first team tried to lay down the law with Jude Bellingham during his first training session, reveals his ex-team-mate... but England midfielder was 'too quick and agile' - even at 16!

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Birmingham City's established first team stars wanted to teach Jude Bellingham a 'lesson' when he first came up, but it massively backfired.

Former team-mate of the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Maikel Kieftenbeld, said they had wanted to show Bellingham that he was now playing at a different level.

Bellingham became Birmingham City's youngest ever first team player at 16 years and 38 days, before becoming their youngest scorer at 16 years and 63 days. The club retired his shirt number when he left for Borussia Dortmund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNHvw_0jeVEAQh00
Birmingham City's first team wanted to lay down the law with Jude Bellingham - but soon realised how special of a talent he was

Speaking to ESPN Holland, Kieftenbeld revealed some of the club's first team players had been put out by rumours that Bellingham had told his fellow under-18 players that the senior squad could not handle him.

As a result, they wanted to lay a marker on the emerging talent in his very first session with the senior squad, but it didn't go according to plan.

In a sign of his talent, Bellingham carried himself comfortably in first team training with the likes of Kieftenbeld struggling to deal with the midfielder.

'You really saw that he was very good,' he said. 'You could really see that, not only on the field, because he was also very good mentally. You often don't see that with other teenage talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBUcu_0jeVEAQh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJE8z_0jeVEAQh00
Maikel Kieftenbeld said the first team stars could not handle Bellingham's speed and agility
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anolZ_0jeVEAQh00
The teenager has established himself as one of England's most important players in Qatar

'We played four against four, small and intensive games. But Jude was really good. Not only at the ball, he could also hand out tackles and take balls away,' he added.

'We wanted to teach him a lesson and in the duels (physical, ed.) tackle, but he was too quick and too agile. Those rare times when someone did manage to knock him down, he just got up and played on without batting an eyelid.'

Bellingham's off-field conduct has been praised by all close to him, with a common line trotted out about the midfielder that he is mature beyond his youthful years.

Kieftenbeld echoed this sentiment - saying it was obvious from a young age that he was different, while crediting Birmingham City for keeping his feet on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoGlJ_0jeVEAQh00
It is thought by some that Bellingham holds the key to England's chances against France

'He performed as a 17-year-old. Very clever to play games every four days and dodge tackles in the Championship,' he said.

'He remained very neat and respectful. I do watch the World Cup with extra pride. Jude has so many qualities, but he has also just the goodwill factor.

'He also has a lot of contact with people who guided him at Birmingham City. That typifies his character.'

He added that Bellingham opting to join Borussia Dortmund rather than chasing the riches of the Premier League - valuing his development over money - was a sign of the kind of player and person he was.

Bellingham is set to retain his starting spot as England bid to dethrone world champions France and reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

