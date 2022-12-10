Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley No Longer Fired From WWE
Bobby Lashley’s supposed firing has not lasted very long after WWE official Adam Pearce recanted on what he told Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley has had a rough time of late since losing the WWE United States Championship to Seth Rollins back in October. That loss came courtesy of an attack by Brock Lesnar with Lesnar later defeating Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Reveals Kind Vince McMahon Act During WWE Departure
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE, but he has discussed Vince McMahon’s kindness when he left earlier this year. William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2022, having been released from his backstage role with NXT on 5th January. However, he has since revealed that this was not the full story.
tjrwrestling.net
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose’s NXT Title Reign Comes Crashing To A Halt
The 413-day NXT Women’s Title reign of Mandy Rose has come crashing to a halt as she lost her gold on Tuesday night’s show. Mandy Rose first captured the NXT Women’s Championship – the first gold of her WWE career – back at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Since then Rose has become the third-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in company history, successfully defending her belt against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. But now, the reign is over.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Expected To Have VP Job Title In WWE
The story of William Regal returning to WWE continues with the former NXT General Manager having a VP job title when he starts in WWE again. In an update on Regal’s role in WWE moving forward, PWInsider reports that “William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January.”
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President
AEW has made major moves backstage as they bring in a former WWE Vice President that once reportedly once thought of as the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn.”. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To WWE Veteran After Final Match
The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn has paid a heartfelt tribute to a WWE veteran after he shared the ring with them for their final match at a WWE live event. On the 11th of December 2022, Jamie Noble put a bow on his wrestling career as he competed in his final match in his home state of West Virginia. Noble had not competed in a WWE ring since 2015 when he was part of Seth Rollins’ J&J Security alongside Joey Mercury.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Suspended Following Final Battle
An AEW star has found themselves on the receiving end of a suspension following their actions at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Suspensions have been a hot topic in AEW in the latter half of 2022 with CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all receiving one following their alleged backstage fight at All Out in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
tjrwrestling.net
Bryan Danielson Confronts MJF After AEW Title Match On Dynamite
After retaining his AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event of Dynamite, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson!. After winning both the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, Ricky Starks earned himself the opportunity to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman for not only his newly-won AEW Title, but also the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Staggering Sums Of Money Involved In Sasha Banks’ Deal With NJPW
A new report has shed light on the massive amounts of money involved in bringing Sasha Banks into New Japan Pro Wrestling. Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world since it emerged that she is scheduled to make an appearance for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January 2023. There has been no confirmation as to Banks’ WWE status, meaning the deal has created a lot of questions surrounding her future.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Stirs Rumours Over Their Future Plans
A WWE Superstar has caused a stir following their appearance on Monday Night Raw and has sparked rumours by saying they’ll be on a trip for a while. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has held the Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in addition to still being the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in the brand’s history, although Mandy Rose surely has her sights set on that record.
tjrwrestling.net
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Heading Back To UK In 2023
WWE have announced a number of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 2023, with Raw and SmackDown rosters both making the trip. Each WWE brand has been confirmed for two dates as part of the tour, with the red roster heading to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle whilst SmackDown stars will be appearing in Dublin and Cardiff.
tjrwrestling.net
“It’s Easier For Max To Be Lazy” – Ricky Starks On MJF Being Afraid To Embrace Fans’ Adoration
Ahead of their confrontation on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks has had more harsh words for World Champion MJF. ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks will battle for both the AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring this coming Wednesday, 14th December on the special Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. He will be the first challenger to MJF, who won the title belt at Full Gear from Jon Moxley.
tjrwrestling.net
Roxanne Perez Comments On NXT Women’s Title Win
Roxanne Perez has commented on the biggest win of her young career as she dethroned Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. At NXT Deadline, the Iron Survivor Challenge matches promised to find new number one contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s Titles. In the women’s match, it was Roxanne Perez that walked away victorious and she didn’t waste any time in going after the title.
Comments / 0