A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.

2 DAYS AGO