AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
Mandy Rose’s NXT Title Reign Comes Crashing To A Halt
The 413-day NXT Women’s Title reign of Mandy Rose has come crashing to a halt as she lost her gold on Tuesday night’s show. Mandy Rose first captured the NXT Women’s Championship – the first gold of her WWE career – back at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Since then Rose has become the third-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in company history, successfully defending her belt against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. But now, the reign is over.
How John Cena Once Broke A Fellow WWE Star’s Neck
A former WWE Superstar has explained how John Cena broke his opponent’s neck in the ring when an errant kick went very wrong. Before John Cena became a Hollywood star, he took WWE by storm as a sixteen-time champion of the world, and before he did that, he was embroiled in a questionable angle with Carlito over the WWE United States Championship.
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
Roxanne Perez Comments On NXT Women’s Title Win
Roxanne Perez has commented on the biggest win of her young career as she dethroned Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. At NXT Deadline, the Iron Survivor Challenge matches promised to find new number one contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s Titles. In the women’s match, it was Roxanne Perez that walked away victorious and she didn’t waste any time in going after the title.
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To WWE Veteran After Final Match
The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn has paid a heartfelt tribute to a WWE veteran after he shared the ring with them for their final match at a WWE live event. On the 11th of December 2022, Jamie Noble put a bow on his wrestling career as he competed in his final match in his home state of West Virginia. Noble had not competed in a WWE ring since 2015 when he was part of Seth Rollins’ J&J Security alongside Joey Mercury.
Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE with suggestions it had to do with content she was posting on a third-party website. Mandy Rose has been released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
Huge Shawn Michaels Match Pitched By Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.
WWE Raw Star Teases Major Heel Turn
Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee saw a major star on the show tease a heel turn as it appears big changes are coming for their character. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, it seems to have had a profound effect on another WWE Superstar. Wyatt’s logo has been seen flashing up on TV screens numerous times during Alexa Bliss’ segments on the show.
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
William Regal Expected To Have VP Job Title In WWE
The story of William Regal returning to WWE continues with the former NXT General Manager having a VP job title when he starts in WWE again. In an update on Regal’s role in WWE moving forward, PWInsider reports that “William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January.”
Carmelo Hayes Calls Previous Booking Decision “A Challenge”
NXT star Carmelo Hayes has discussed how he didn’t fight a tough booking decision, instead seeing it as a challenge. On the 13th September 2022 edition of NXT, Solo Sikoa became North American Champion when he defeated Carmelo Hayes. The title change came as a shock due to the fact Sikoa had joined The Bloodline at Clash At The Castle earlier in the month, signalling a call-up to the main roster.
Bryan Danielson Confronts MJF After AEW Title Match On Dynamite
After retaining his AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event of Dynamite, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson!. After winning both the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, Ricky Starks earned himself the opportunity to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman for not only his newly-won AEW Title, but also the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
WWE Heading Back To UK In 2023
WWE have announced a number of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 2023, with Raw and SmackDown rosters both making the trip. Each WWE brand has been confirmed for two dates as part of the tour, with the red roster heading to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle whilst SmackDown stars will be appearing in Dublin and Cardiff.
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President
AEW has made major moves backstage as they bring in a former WWE Vice President that once reportedly once thought of as the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn.”. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2012 Review
It’s WWE TLC 2012 featuring The Shield’s first televised match in a TLC match, plus a Dolph Ziggler-John Cena match in the main event. This was originally written on the morning after this show. I’m not going edit my comments where I predict certain things in the future and some of it is wrong. Oh well? Those were my thoughts at the time. I’d rather leave it as is. Let’s get to it.
Triple H “Purposely Tanking” Raw Says Vince Russo
Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has made the audacious claim that Triple H and WWE are “going through the motions” with Monday Night Raw. Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE in July 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon, changes have been notable. The most obvious change is that Triple H has brought back a number of former stars previously released under the old regime including Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.
