Are air fryers really better for your wallet? FEMAIL reveals the vegetarian recipes that cost less than 18p in electricity to cook

As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, air fryers have become one of the most in-demand kitchen gadgets due to their energy-savings.

The kitchen appliance has been made popular with promises of a cheaper, quicker and healthier way to cook your dinner.

But how easy is it to actually cook special dietary meals in the trendy kitchen appliance?

Here FEMAIL ditched the oven for a week to use the £229.99 Duo Crisp with Ultimate Lid Air Fryer and Instant Pot, while using an electricity usage meter to track energy consumption and cost.

SUNDAY

VEGAN LEEK AND MUSHROOM PIE

It was surprisingly easy to make the leek and mushroom pie using the Duo Crisp.

However make sure to scoop the ingredients into a 18 cm pie dish so the air can circulate around. Anything larger wouldn't have fit inside the basket.

COOKING TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY SAVING

VEGAN LEEK AND MUSHROOM PIE

Oven price: 40p

Air Fryer price: 17p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 60 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.8 KWH

Cost: 40p

APPLIANCE: Sautè/Air fryer

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.777 KWH

Cost: 17p

Servings:3-4

INGREDIENTS

300g leeks , 500g mushrooms ,3 garlic cloves, crushed, 1 tbsp corn flour, 125ml vegetable stock, 2 tbsp dijon mustard, 250ml oatly cream, 5g fresh thyme, Oil, salt and pepper, as needed, 1 roll frozen puff pastry, defrosted (vegan friendly), Vegan milk

For serving: Your choice of sides

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Thinly slice the leeks and mushrooms.

2. Using a frying pan, or sauté on your Instant Pot, cook the leeks in a little oil until just starting to soften, (around 2 minutes) then add the mushrooms, cooking until they are browned. (2 minutes)

3. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.

4. Mix the corn flour with a little vegetable stock to form a smooth slurry, then pour the cornflour mixture, remaining stock, dijon mustard and oatly cream into the sautéed vegetables and cook until thickened.

5. Pick the thyme from the woody stems and add this to the pie filling, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

6. Spoon the filling into a suitable size dish to fit in your Instant Vortex. We like to use an 18cm pie dish as it allows plenty of room for the air to circulate and ensure the pie cooks evenly.

7. Unroll your defrosted pastry, then cut a circle big enough to cover your pie. Place your pastry circle on top of your filling and crimp the edges to the pie dish to seal everything together. Poke a few small holes in the centre of the pie to allow the steam to escape, then brush the pastry with a little milk.

8. Place the pie into the basket of your air fryer.

9. Select Air Fry, set the temperature to 170°C and the time to 25 minutes. Cook the pie until the pastry is beautifully puffed and crisp.

10. Once cooked, remove the pie from the air fryer, and serve immediately alongside your sides of choice.

Before: Using the sauté function on your Instant Pot, cook the leeks, mushrooms and other ingredients before covering your pie in pastry and switching to the air fryer setting

ENERGY SAVING

CRISPY PANKO TOFU BITES

Oven price: 20p

Air Fryer price: 9p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.4 KWH

Cost: 20p

APPLIANCE: Air fryer

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 10 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.275 KWH

Cost: 9p

MONDAY

CRISPY PANKO TOFU BITES

The tofu takes a little bit of preparation which is the longest part of the process. Once the tofu was marinated and coated the air fryer did the rest.

They were very crispy which I liked - but lower the temperature if you don't want them as crunchy.

COOKING TIME: 10minutes

Servings:2

INGREDIENTS

300g firm tofu, pressed and diced Cooking oil spray

For the marinade: 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp ground paprika, 1 tsp chilli flakes, 2 tbsp light soy sauce, 5 tbsp water. For the batter: 4 tbsp plain flour, 200ml plant-based milk, 1⁄2 lemon juiced. For the crumb: 100g panko breadcrumbs, 1 tsp ground paprika, 1 tsp chilli flakes, 2 tsp nutritional yeast, 1 tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large bowl, mix the marinade ingredients together and marinade the torn pieces of tofu. Leave to marinate for at least 30 mins.

2. In one bowl, combine the batter ingredients, and in a second bowl combine the crumb ingredients, and set aside for later.

3. Take out the pieces of marinated tofu and dip into the batter then cover with the crumb. Repeat until all pieces of tofu are battered and crumbed.

4. Spray the Air Fryer with cooking oil, and brush the pieces of tofu liberally with oil.

5. Select Air Fry and adjust the temperature to 205°C. Set the time to 10 minutes and then press Start.

6. Add the tofu nuggets when prompted, and flip over when prompted to turn food.

7. Continue to cook until the tofu is crispy, and enjoy hot with your choice of dip.

Before: Dip the marinated tofu into the batter then cover with the crumb and put into the air fryer for 10 minutes

After: The tofu comes out crispy but still soft in the centre and it is perfect with a salad for a healthy meal

ENERGY SAVING

FAFF FREE FALAFEL

Oven price: 20p

Air Fryer price: 9p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.4 KWH

Cost: 20p

APPLIANCE: Air fryer

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 10 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.275 KWH

Cost: 9p

TUESDAY

FAFF FREE FALAFEL

The falafel turned out perfectly and they were easy to make. You could also cheat and buy the ready made falafel in the supermarket and air fry them for 5 minutes.

COOKING TIME: 10 minutes

Servings:2

INGREDIENTS

Falafel, 400g tin chickpeas, 1/2 red onion, chopped, 30g parsley, cut off the thick stems 100g courgette, grated, 3 garlic cloves, crushed, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbsp self-raising flour, 1 1/2 tbsp chia or ground flax seeds Tahini Sauce, 1 small garlic clove, 20ml lemon juice, 60ml tahini, 45-50ml iced water, Salt and pepper, as needed. For serving: Pickled red cabbage, hummus, salad leaves and lemon wedges or whatever you desire.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place all the falafel ingredients into a food processor and pulse everything until the mixture just comes together and the chickpeas are in loose, bread crumb sized pieces (do not make a puree!) Scrape the sides of the mixer as needed, to help everything pulse evenly.

2. Once pulsed, scoop the mixture into 16 balls, and brush with olive oil.

3. Select Air Fry on the Vortex Air Fryer and set the temperature to 205°C and the time to 10 minutes. You do not need to wait for it to preheat.

4. When prompted to Turn Food, flip the falafel and brush again with olive oil.

5. While the falafel cooks, make the tahini sauce. Grate the garlic into a small bowl and pour over the lemon juice. Mix in the tahini, and water - the mixture may look a little odd and split at first. Keep stirring and it will come together to be a smooth silky sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

6. When the falafel has cooked, serve with pickled red cabbage, hummus, salad leaves, lemon wedges, and the tahini sauce or whatever you desire, I put the falafel into a wholewheat wrap with hummus, onion, tomatoes, feta cheese and coriander.

Before: Select Air Fry on the Air Fryer and set the temperature to 205°C and the time to 10 minutes

After: I put the falafel into a wholewheat wrap with hummus, onion, tomatoes, feta cheese and coriander

ENERGY SAVING

CRISPY BLACK BEAN BAKED POTATO

Oven price: 40p

Air Fryer price: 17p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 60 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.8 KWH

Cost: 40p

APPLIANCE: Air fryer

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.777 KWH

Cost: 17p

WEDNESDAY

CRISPY BLACK BEAN BAKED POTATO

The baked potato was cooked to perfection in the air fryer, the skin was crispy on the outside but had soft and fluffy potato inside. Make sure to spray the potato with oil first.

COOKING TIME: 30 minutes

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

2 baking potato, 1 small tomato, 1/2 red onion, 1 tsp chopped fresh coriander, 1⁄2 tin black beans, rinsed and drained 10g feta, crumbled, Oil, salt and pepper, as needed.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prick the potato's with a fork then coat with a little oil, salt and pepper.

2. Place the potato's into the Vortex Air Fryer and select Bake. Set the temperature to 199°C and time to 25 minutes. You do not need to wait for it to preheat.

3. While the potato's cooks, dice the tomato and red onion, and combine in a bowl with the coriander and some salt to taste and set to one side.

4. Once the potato has finished cooking, rinse the black beans, then coat them in a drizzle of oil.

5. Add the black beans into the air fryer basket with the potato's, and select Bake again. Set the temperature to 199°C and time to 5 minutes and cook until the black beans have burst and crisped.

6. To serve, split the potato's open, add the crispy black beans, fresh salsa and finish with feta.

Before: Place the potato's into the Air Fryer and select Bake. Set the temperature to 199°C and time to 25 minutes

After: To serve, split the potato's open, add the crispy black beans, fresh salsa and finish with feta

ENERGY SAVING

THAI GREEN CURRY

Oven price: 20p

Air Fryer price: 17p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.4 KWH

Cost: 20p

APPLIANCE: Sauté/Pressure Cooker

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.777 KWH

Cost: 17p

THURSDAY

THAI GREEN CURRY

This dish was the most tricky to make as I found it awkward switching between the different settings.

That being said, it was worth it in the end - because the curry tasted great!

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp olive oil, 400g firm tofu, cut into cubes, 1 onion, chopped, 3 garlic cloves, crushed, 1 inch ginger, peeled and grated, 1 handful fresh coriander stalks, 3 tbsp green curry paste, 2 x 400ml cans coconut milk, 2 green chillies, halved lengthways, 3 tbsp soy sauce, Zest of 1 lime, 4 small potatoes, quartered, 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced lengthways, 1 handful green beans, trimmed 1 green pepper, sliced, 1 1⁄2 tbsp cornflour, 1 1⁄2 tbsp cold water, 2 handfuls of spinach, 1 handful fresh coriander leaves.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Drain the tofu, and cut into 1 inch cubes.

2. Select Sauté and set the time to 8 minutes and press Start.

3. When the display indicates Hot, add 1 tbsp oil and the tofu, sautéing until the cubes brown, then remove from the inner pot and set to one side.

4. Add the remaining oil, onion, garlic cloves, ginger and coriander stalks, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring regularly.

5. Add the green curry paste and mix to cover the onion, then press Cancel.

6. Add coconut milk, green chillies, soy sauce, fish sauce, zest of lime, potatoes and carrots, then deglaze the base of the inner pot.

7. Secure the lid and select Pressure Cook, and set the time for 10 minutes, and press Start.

8. When the cooking program finishes, perform a quick pressure release, then remove the lid and press cancel.

9. Select Sauté again and set the time for 7 minutes, then add the green beans and green pepper, stirring occasionally.

10. Mix the cornflour with the cold water, then add to the Inner Pot to thicken the sauce.

11. Stir in the reserved tofu, spinach and fresh coriander leaves, then stir for another 3 minutes before serving.

After: Using the sauté and pressure cooker buttons you can make a simple Thai Green Curry in 30 minutes

ENERGY SAVING

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

Oven price: 20p

Air Fryer price: 8p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.4 KWH

Cost: 20p

APPLIANCE: Sauté/Pressure Cooker

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 15 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.256 KWH

Cost: 8p

FRIDAY

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

This was the fastest, easiest way I have ever made risotto. The air fryer even kept it warm until we were ready to eat it with out making it too sticky.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp oil, 1 onion, chopped, 3 cloves garlic, finely diced, 150g chestnut mushrooms, sliced 300g arborio rice, 700ml vegetable stock, Salt and pepper to taste, 1-2 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes Handful of spinach.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Select Sauté and set the time to 8 minutes and the temperature to Low. When the display indicates Hot, add the oil to the inner pot.

2. Stir in the chopped onion and garlic, then cover with lid and sweat.

3. Add the mushrooms and stir, then leave for another 2 minutes covered.

4. Stir in the rice and wait for it to go translucent, then add a little bit of stock to deglaze the base of the inner pot.

5. Press Cancel, and stir in the remaining vegetable stock.

6. Secure the lid, select Pressure Cook and set the time for 5 minutes. Press Start.

7. When the cooking program finishes, perform a quick pressure release then remove the lid and stir in the nutritional yeast flakes and the spinach, until it wilts.

8. Serve immediately.

After: It takes only 15 minutes and costs 8p to make a mushroom risotto using the pressure cooker and sauté settings

ENERGY SAVING

MOROCCAN MUSHROOM LENTIL SOUP

Oven price: 20p

Air Fryer price: 8p

APPLIANCE: Oven

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 2 KWH

COOK TIME: 30 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.4 KWH

Cost: 20p

APPLIANCE: Sauté/Pressure Cooker

ENERGY OF APPLIANCE: 1.5 KWH

COOK TIME: 15 minutes

ENERGY USED: 0.264 KWH

Cost: 9p

SATURDAY

MOROCCAN MUSHROOM LENTIL SOUP

This healthy meal was really easy to make as you just throw all the ingredients into the sauté pot and press start, the appliance does the rest.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 1⁄4 tbsp Moroccan spice mix, 1⁄2 tsp allspice, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1 tsp paprika, 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, 1⁄4 tsp salt, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 garlic clove, finely chopped, 1⁄2 medium onion, finely chopped, 230g chestnut mushrooms, finely chopped 400g can green lentils, drained and rinsed 1 medium carrot, diced, 1 celery stick, diced, 1 medium courgette, diced, 50g green beans, trimmed and cut in half 400g chopped tomatoes, 500ml vegetable stock, Coriander, for serving.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix the Moroccan spice mix, allspice, cumin powder, paprika, freshly ground black pepper and salt in a bowl and set to one side.

2. Select Sauté and set the time for 3 minutes, and press Start.

3. Once display indicates Hot, add the olive oil, garlic clove and onion and cook for 2 minutes.

4. Add the mushrooms and spice mix, and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.

5. Add the green lentils, carrot, celery, courgette, green beans, chopped tomatoes and stock, then press Cancel.

6. Secure the lid and select Pressure Cook and set the time for 5 minutes and press Start.

7. When the cooking program finishes, allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes, then quick release the remaining pressure.

8. Serve immediately with fresh coriander.

The Moroccan mushroom lentil soup is packed with veggies, is full of flavour and only takes 15 minutes to cook

