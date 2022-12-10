Read full article on original website
Bret Berkfield
Brent “BB” Berkfield, 71, of Zanesville passed at 10:25 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at home. He was born on Monday, February 5, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Donald L. Berkfield and Margaret Scholl Berkfield Tanner. Brent was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated...
Jeffrey Careins
Jeffrey Careins, 67 of Coshocton, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2022 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Jeff was born in Zanesville on September 11, 1955. He is the son of the late Opal (Cornell) Careins Hiles and Zail Careins. He retired in 2018 from Nikko’s Services in Zanesville and Coshocton.
Saundra “Jo” Chattos
Saundra “Jo” Chattos, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 11, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Thomas Frederick and Elizabeth Faye King Fenton. Jo enjoyed many years in retail security with Hart’s Department Stores as well as JC Penney. She concluded her career with Med Ben Health Insurance. Jo enjoyed playing Euchre with the “Card Club”, gardening and tending to her flowerbeds. She was best known as a Master Quilter to those she met at local bazaars.
Richard M. Terrill
Richard Michael ‘Rick’ Terrill, 69 of Zanesville, Ohio died at 12:35 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born August 1, 1953 in Zanesville, the son of the late Charles E. and Dollie Mae (nee: Bash) Terrill, Sr. Rick was a...
Marianna Hagan
Marianna L. Hagan, 89 of Primrose Care Center, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. Hanna was born on May 6, 1933 in Blue Rock, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Jackson) Sheperd. Hanna is a member of the...
Bobby Lee Rice
Bobby Lee Rice, 74, of White Cottage, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 13, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of the late William Luke and Mary Irene (Holland) Rice. Bobby was very involved in AA, helping many people over a 41 year period and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was retired from Neff Trucking. In his retirement he became very good friends with the Adamsville Amish. He is survived by his wife Janice Parrill Rice. His children Randy (Sue) Wolff, Melanie (Jamie) Smith, Robby Rice, Robin Stephens, and Heather (Dana) Grimm. 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.One sister Joann Norman. Numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Gene Rice. One grandson Jeffrey Wolff. One granddaughter Tammy Smith. Two great-granddaughters Raelynn and Willow Wolff. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m Friday December 16, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Fred Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
John M. Warne
John Michael Warne, 63, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born March 15, 1959, in Zanesville to Darrell and Linda Williams Warne. He was a 1977 graduate of Maysville High School. For 42 years he was a baker at Darrell’s Donuts and the last 20 years was the owner. John enjoyed camping, boating, collecting Corvette’s and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be missed by many special friends and customers.
Gary Leroy Sprankle
Gary Leroy Sprankle, 56, of Crooksville died in the evening hours of Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home following a brief illness. He was born the baby boy on September 30, 1966, to his parents, Roger and Dorothy (Dobbins) Sprankle of Crooksville. Gary was a very hard worker, once...
Judith K. Beadle
Judith Kay Beadle, 77, of Cambridge entered into Heaven surrounded by her children on December 13, 2022. She was born August 30, 1945 in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Asbury and Lela Faye (Kirkbride) White. She retired at the age of 75 from the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center...
Emerson L. Founds
Emerson Founds, 94, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. Emerson was born March 25, 1928 to the late Joie and Elsie (Barton) Founds, in Akron, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Emerson is also preceded in death by his son, Donald Founds; granddaughter, Melissa Founds; and siblings, Lillian (Gene) Shaw, Weldon (Rosemary) Founds, Leah (Bill) McCurdy, Virgil Founds and Garrett Founds.
Paul Kent Nichols
(Paul) Kent Nichols, 72, of Roseville, Ohio passed away at 3:16 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville with his family by his side. He was born October 17, 1950 in Morgan County, the son of the late Paul and Velma (nee: Parsons) Nichols. Kent...
David R. Whitlow
David Whitlow, 64 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at the Beckett House in New Concord. Dave was born on October 29, 1958. He is the son of the late Ray and Martha (Conrath) Whitlow. He was a 1976 graduate of John Glenn High School. He then attended Ohio University in Athens, where he graduated with a degree in business.
Starley Jane Kinnan
Starley Jane Kinnan, 82, of South Zanesville, passed peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday December 10, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1940 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray and Mary E. Helriggle. She worked as Essex Wire for a short time before being a stay at home mom. Starley loved to sew for everyone which was her passion. She also enjoyed crafts, baking cakes. Starley and her husband Elden loved to go bowling, camping, and traveling together as these were their greatest memories. She is survived by two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Grandchildren Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa (Dane) Cerovski. Great-grandchildren Isabelle Ann Cerovski and Hutton Michael Cerovski. Niece Lisa Cronin. Brother John (Roger Paisley) Fortner. Sister Connie Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Elden Kinnan, whom she married on August 24, 1960. Two sisters Sam Hawk and Mary Jo Hatfield. Brother-in-laws Marion Junior Hatfield and Bob Allen. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Lisa Cronin, Amy Francione, Jessica Henderson, Lynn Worden, and all the staff at the Morrison House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday December 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday December 14, 2022 with Rev, Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
Ronald “Ron” J. Henderson
Ronald “Ron” Jess Henderson, 79 of Zanesville passed away at 12:47 A.M. Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Genesis Hospital ER following a short illness. He was born June 18, 1943, in McDowell, WV, the son of William Henderson and Esther Paugh Henderson. Ron was a proud Naval...
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE, oh – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
STEAM Library at Dresden Library Branch
DRESDEN, OH- Their is an increasing importance when it comes to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics for children to have a better understanding of the world around them. To expand kids knowledge and to give them a hands on approach to STEAM subjects the Muskingum County Library System’s Dresden...
