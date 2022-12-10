ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: UNC Names Randy Clements Offensive Line Coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina announced on Wednesday the hiring of Randy Clements as its new offensive line coach. Clements replaces Jack Bicknell, who left for the same position at Wisconsin. Clements comes to Carolina after spending the 2022 season at North Texas. "We're excited that Randy, his wife...
Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?

There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
Devin Carter enters transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, and on Tuesday, he entered the transfer portal. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked about the...
Northwestern football team touches down in Durham

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years

The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
