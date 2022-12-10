Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
BREAKING: UNC Names Randy Clements Offensive Line Coach
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina announced on Wednesday the hiring of Randy Clements as its new offensive line coach. Clements replaces Jack Bicknell, who left for the same position at Wisconsin. Clements comes to Carolina after spending the 2022 season at North Texas. "We're excited that Randy, his wife...
Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
Duke basketball recruiting joke gets laugh from five-star prep
Chatter has been light of late in the Duke basketball staff's recruitment of IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has held an offer from the Blue Devils since March. But during his chat...
Dream comes true for Crocker with ECU commitment
Princeton (N.C.) High School 2023 offensive lineman Jake Crocker recently had his long-time dream come true with his commitment to play for East Carolina University. He breaks down his decision with Hoist The Colours.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?
There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
Devin Carter enters transfer portal
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, and on Tuesday, he entered the transfer portal. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked about the...
zagsblog.com
Four-star 7 footer Isaiah Miranda enrolls at N.C. State for 2nd semester
After committing to N.C. State on Dec. 7, four-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda is on campus as of Monday and has enrolled, sources said. It’s unclear when Miranda will suit up for his first game. Miranda is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports....
Northwestern football team touches down in Durham
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12
Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
Duke lands commitment from highly coveted Miami DB transfer Al Blades
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Miami Defensive Back transfer Al Blades, the player announced on social media today. Blades was a fifth-year junior with the Hurricanes, where his dad starred in college. He appeared in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles and one pass breakup this...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
cbs17
Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman will remain in jail after investigators said she dragged a Zebulon police officer with her car before driving off and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase. A Wake County Judge raised 51-year-old Deserie Ann Byrum’s bond to $250,000 Tuesday afternoon, after...
chapelboro.com
Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years
The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
cbs17
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in...
Chapel Hill town manager resigns, search for replacement to begin in January
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones has announced his resignation and will be leaving Dec. 31. “After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones told the town council. The council...
This North Carolina Steakhouse Is Decked Out For Christmas & It Looks So Magical
When it comes to decorating, some restaurants choose to go all out for the holidays. Whether it's draping their walls in red and green decor or stringing lights around the entirety of the building, these establishments add an air of magic to the season. Angus Barn in Raleigh, NC is...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
WRAL News
One-time American Idol foes, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform together in Cary, concert will benefit Kay Yow fund
CARY, N.C. — Twenty years ago, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were competitors on "American Idol." Next spring, they bring their joint tour to Cary, and the show will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Organizers on Monday announced the April 29, 2023, show at Booth Amphitheatre, part of...
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0