diehardsport.com

Michigan Mentioned As School ‘Best Positioned’ To Land Five-Star

Talking about the top uncommitted recruits in the 2023 class, Steve Wiltfong mentioned five-star DE/TE Nyckolas Harbor. Here is what he said about the top 15 recruit who is not expected to sign until February:. Michigan and South Carolina got return visits in the fall, those were officials which included...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Trending For Top Illinois Recruit Following Departure Of Illini DC

Michigan and Illinois are battling for the service of three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. But with the departure of Illini DC Ryan Walters as Purdue’s new coach, Pierce is starting to trend for the Maize and Blue. Insider Brice Marich put in a prediction for the No. 9 player out of Illinois for 2023:
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football defensive lineman George Rooks enters transfer portal

Michigan football's deep defensive line just got a little thinner for its bowl game(s). And next season. George Rooks, a sophomore from New Jersey, is transferring, the Free Press has learned. He played in six games this season for the Wolverines and just three — against Rutgers, Nebraska and the Big Ten championship game against Purdue — against conference foes. He had a solo tackle against the Cornhuskers and didn't record a tackle over three games last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Citadel: Three Things to Watch

Carolina basketball ended their four-game losing streak against Georgia Tech after returning home from Portland, Bloomington, and Blacksburg, and getting a week to practice. What a difference that week made! UNC looked fresh, focused, and ran with the ball for once!. Now without the burden of preseason expectations weighing down...
CHARLESTON, SC
Columbia Missourian

Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo

Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption

MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
TOLEDO, OH
michiganchronicle.com

JP Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Invests in Growing Detroit’s Black Wealth

Byna Elliott is the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. Photo courtesy of JP Morgan Chase & Co. For more than 85 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has maintained a dedicated presence in Detroit’s financial and business sectors. In 2019, JP Morgan Chase launched the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP)initiative to address racial equity gaps in Black and Brown communities.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI

