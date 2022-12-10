The Belfast City Council has said it wants to open a park across Route 1 from where Nordic Aquafarms wants to build its $500 million land-based industrial fish farm. And the City has said parking for the park would be across Route 1 from the park, leaving park-goers to cross Route 1 in a 50-mile-an-hour zone with less than optimal visibility.

BELFAST, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO