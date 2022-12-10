Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum
As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Pet adoption is not advised for the holiday season
The decision to bring a furry friend into a home during the holidays shouldn’t be taken lightly. Rescue Me Marana President Nancy Young Wright stressed that pets should not be given as a present. “We don’t adopt out pets as gifts, and most groups I know don’t either… We...
southernarizonaguide.com
Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar: A Dining Review
On a Sunday in mid-December, 2022, Ms. Karen, Neighbor Roy, and I visited Mojo Cuban Kitchen at Grant Road and Campbell in Tucson. We arrived at noon, and the parking lot was already packed. But one of the cars pulled out just as we arrived, so we parked right by the front door. Upon entering, it was apparent that we had to order at the counter. I told Ms. Karen what I wanted and promptly sat down in a comfortable booth.
New Fry's Superstore being built in Marana
The Town of Marana has been advocating on getting a grocery store built in the area for years to produce economic growth.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
Sneak Peek: Tucson Inn neon sign lighting
The public is invited to a sneak peak of the fully-illuminated vintage sign at Pima's Neon Holiday Reception on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Campus fight leads to Rincon University High School lockdown
A fight at Rincon University High School led to a lockdown and Tucson police investigation. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.
City of Tucson orders some houseless people to relocate from their encampments
Charles Allen helped some houseless people clean up their encampment after the City of Tucson ordered them to leave within 72 hours.
New Crumbl Cookie location opens at 4850 S. Landing Way
Crumbl Cookie is opening another shop at 4850 S. Landing Way, in addition to its Oro Valley and Houghton Town Center location.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights kicks off the Christmas spirit in Tucson
Some home owners said they have been decorating their houses for about 20 years and try and get more creative each year.
City of Tucson: Beware of housing scams ahead of waitlist
Tucson is re-opening its public housing waitlist in January. Until that time, officials are warning: Do not fill out application materials you may find around social media.
thisistucson.com
This new mall vendor serves some of the best fried chicken in Tucson
As the holidays steeply approach, you might find yourself at a mall to do some last-minute shopping. You’ve been on your feet for hours, rifling through what’s left after an entire November of Black Friday sales and all the perkier shoppers’ pickings. You’re in need of some sustenance, and you’re led to the Park Place Mall food court, 5870 E. Broadway. They have more local options than you might have realized, and one in particular looks especially new: Oh My Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken stand.
City of Tucson launches program to help businesses with homeless-related issues
The City of Tucson said they are also working with the Tucson Police Department to address homeless-related crimes.
KGUN 9
A very cold start to the day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
thisistucson.com
Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson
So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
thisistucson.com
What it's like to live in Winterhaven, as told by two residents
The three weeks leading up to Dec. 10 are daunting. It’s when Jim Tofel starts to pull holiday decorations out of his 500-square-foot garage, two-thirds of which is packed almost ceiling to floor with Christmas lights, life-size cutouts of Disney princesses and a whole lot of extension cords. Tofel...
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started
The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
Comments / 0