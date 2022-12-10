As the holidays steeply approach, you might find yourself at a mall to do some last-minute shopping. You’ve been on your feet for hours, rifling through what’s left after an entire November of Black Friday sales and all the perkier shoppers’ pickings. You’re in need of some sustenance, and you’re led to the Park Place Mall food court, 5870 E. Broadway. They have more local options than you might have realized, and one in particular looks especially new: Oh My Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken stand.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO