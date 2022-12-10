ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum

As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pet adoption is not advised for the holiday season

The decision to bring a furry friend into a home during the holidays shouldn’t be taken lightly. Rescue Me Marana President Nancy Young Wright stressed that pets should not be given as a present. “We don’t adopt out pets as gifts, and most groups I know don’t either… We...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar: A Dining Review

On a Sunday in mid-December, 2022, Ms. Karen, Neighbor Roy, and I visited Mojo Cuban Kitchen at Grant Road and Campbell in Tucson. We arrived at noon, and the parking lot was already packed. But one of the cars pulled out just as we arrived, so we parked right by the front door. Upon entering, it was apparent that we had to order at the counter. I told Ms. Karen what I wanted and promptly sat down in a comfortable booth.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new mall vendor serves some of the best fried chicken in Tucson

As the holidays steeply approach, you might find yourself at a mall to do some last-minute shopping. You’ve been on your feet for hours, rifling through what’s left after an entire November of Black Friday sales and all the perkier shoppers’ pickings. You’re in need of some sustenance, and you’re led to the Park Place Mall food court, 5870 E. Broadway. They have more local options than you might have realized, and one in particular looks especially new: Oh My Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken stand.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A very cold start to the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson

So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

What it's like to live in Winterhaven, as told by two residents

The three weeks leading up to Dec. 10 are daunting. It’s when Jim Tofel starts to pull holiday decorations out of his 500-square-foot garage, two-thirds of which is packed almost ceiling to floor with Christmas lights, life-size cutouts of Disney princesses and a whole lot of extension cords. Tofel...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started

The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
TUCSON, AZ

