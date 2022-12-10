ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Carlos Rodon's 'preferred destination' revealed, but multiple teams remain in play

Carlos Rodon is the clear top pitcher remaining on the open market, and despite a lofty asking price reportedly in the $200M neighborhood, multiple clubs remain in pursuit of the left-hander. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Yankees are prepping a formal offer for Rodon, and Brendan Kuty of NJ.com notes that the Yankees are Rodon’s "preferred destination." However, Kuty adds that both the Twins and the Cardinals both remain “seriously in play” for the southpaw as of this afternoon. Meanwhile, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that even after agreeing to identical two-year, $25M deals with both Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea this week, the Giants are still involved in Rodon’s market.
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023

Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
