Who is the biggest threat to another Houston Astros World Series run?
Dusty Baker's squad is once again favored to make the Fall Classic in 2023.
Mets chasing pair of big bats in free agency, MLB insider says
Steve Cohen is not done spending money. It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Mets and it looks like it’s time to add some offensive power. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s MLB Staff reports “For all Cohen has invested, people familiar...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Why the Houston Astros should consider trading for Daulton Varsho
The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder could be a nice addition for the World Series champs.
Astros Promote Triple-A Hitting Coach Pena
Rafael Pena was promoted to the Houston Astros minor league hitting coordinator position.
Carlos Rodon's 'preferred destination' revealed, but multiple teams remain in play
Carlos Rodon is the clear top pitcher remaining on the open market, and despite a lofty asking price reportedly in the $200M neighborhood, multiple clubs remain in pursuit of the left-hander. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Yankees are prepping a formal offer for Rodon, and Brendan Kuty of NJ.com notes that the Yankees are Rodon’s "preferred destination." However, Kuty adds that both the Twins and the Cardinals both remain “seriously in play” for the southpaw as of this afternoon. Meanwhile, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that even after agreeing to identical two-year, $25M deals with both Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea this week, the Giants are still involved in Rodon’s market.
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
World Series champs Astros get VIP treatment in Las Vegas over weekend
While a trip after a long but victorious season is something that doesn't really make headlines, the champs' reunion with an old friend certainly may.
Astros' Jim Crane, Jose Altuve earn Houston Sports Awards honors
The rest of the nominees were also announced this week.
