ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
RED WINGS HONOUR DAVID PERRON FOR APPEARING IN 1000 CAREER GAMES
Prior to puck drop on Tuesday night's game, the Detroit Red Wings honoured veteran forward David Perron after he played in his 1000th career NHL game on Saturday against Dallas. The 34-year-old was given a lengthy video tribute which featured several of his former teammates including Kris Letang, Marc-Andre Fleury,...
MICHAEL PEZZETTA FIRED UP AFTER GETTING IN SOME GREAT SHOTS ON CONNOR MACKEY (VIDEO)
The Bell Centre in Montreal hosted a nice tilt Monday night as the Canadiens took on the Calgary Flames. With a little over 6 minutes left in the first, and the score tied 0-0, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta and Calgary's Connor Mackey decided to drop the gloves to see if they could inject some life into their teammates. It was a quick bout, with Mackey getting in the first good shot. However, Pezzetta would get in a couple, including one that got Mackey to drop to his knees momentarily. That got Pezzetta pumped, and he'd hype up the crowd after the referees separated the two combatants.
BARRY TROTZ DISCUSSES WHEN HE COULD MAKE A POTENTIAL RETURN
Its been just over seven months since hockey fans last saw Barry Trotz behind an NHL bench. After four seasons as the head coach of the New York Islanders, he was fired and many speculated what he next move would be. Earlier this season, Trotz admitted he would like to...
RYAN REAVES LEVELS FILIP HRONEK WITH A MASSIVE HIT (VIDEO)
Ryan Reaves of the Minnesota Wild is known more for throwing hands than huge hits, but he gets in a big one here and there. He got in a massive one Wednesday night with his team taking on the Detroit Red Wings. Reaves happened to catch defenceman Filip Hronek with...
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
Former Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who made the All-Star team with L.A. in 2018, signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Giants.
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
RYAN REAVES THROWS ANOTHER BIG HIT THEN TAKES CARE OF BEN CHIAROT IN A FIGHT
Ryan Reaves was on a mission in Wednesday night's game against Detroit. First, he absolutely smoked Red Wings' defenseman Filip Hronek:. Then, the recently acquired Wild enforcer threw a lesser - though still big - hit on defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and fought Wings' blue-liner Ben Chiarot afterwards. The fight left some to be desired, but Reaves is still on a tear tonight.
SENATORS STUTZLE AVOIDS SERIOUS INJURY, WILL STILL MISS TIME
Ottawa Senators reporter Ian Mendes sent out a tweet this morning saying that forward Tim Stutzle avoided any structural damage in his shoulder after taking a hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Brett Leason on Monday night. The hit, which did appear to be from behind, forced Stutzle to leave the...
2022 SIXTH OVERALL PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S PRELIMINARY WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
After upsetting the U.S. in the quarter-finals during the 2022 World Juniors and ultimately finishing fourth after losing to Sweden in the bronze medal game, Czechia will aim to win their first medal since 2005, when they took home bronze. On paper, their preliminary 27-man roster looks very strong, with...
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
CAPITALS OWNER SAYS TEAM WON'T REBUILD WHILE OVECHKIN CHASES GRETZKY'S RECORD
There's no question that the core of the Washington Capitals is aging, with Backstrom, Oshie and Ovechkin all aged 35 or older, while Carlson, Kuznetsov and Orlov are all 30 and over. Washington's window to compete for another Stanley Cup is closing and a rebuild would likely be in the...
PHF SALARY CAP TO DOUBLE FOR 2023-24 SEASON
Some great news came out of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) this morning, as the women's professional hockey league announced that their salary cap will double from $750,000 to $1.5 million for the 2023-24 season. This marks the third straight year of substantial growth for pay in the league, as...
CHRIS TANEV APPEARS TO BE OUT AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
Lots of concern for Calgary's Chris Tanev Monday night after he left the Flames' game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev was out to kill a 5-on-3 when he blocked a hard shot by the Habs Nick Suzuki with what looked to be the side of his head. As the camera zoomed in on Tanev, he appeared to be out cold. His eyes were closed and he was completely motionless for some time. Tanev eventually left with the help of three of his teammates. He looked very dazed the entire time he was leaving the ice. Let's hope he's ok.
CONNOR BEDARD HEADLINES CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECT GAME ROSTER
The Canadian Hockey League announced on Monday the 40 players that will participate at the upcoming CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley (British Columbia) in mid-January. 2023 projected first overall pick Connor Bedard headlines the list. The 17-year-old is having a very strong season as captain of the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
CANADA NAMES FINAL ROSTER FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Earlier on Monday, Hockey Canada cut several players from their preliminary World Junior roster including Owen Beck, Zachary Bolduc, Jordan Dumais and Evan Nause. Just a few hours after axing those players, Canada named their final 22-man roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. In addition to the four mentioned above, goaltender William Rosseau, defencemen Carson Lambos, Ethan Samson as well as forwards Ryan Greene and Riley Kidney have all been cut and assigned to their respective junior clubs.
Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows
Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
