digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham teases Gabby's new romance storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has shared more details of Gabby Thomas' latest romance storyline, which begins tonight (December 14) with the arrival of a new character. Show bosses have cast Lewis Cope in the role of Nicky, a male nanny who gets hired at Home Farm to...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and fiancé Ollie open up over their baby name choice
Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski have opened up about the unusual name they chose for their newborn son. Porter and Piotrowski announced the birth of their son on November 30, revealing that they had called him Forest. Now, in an interview with Hello, the couple explained the reasons behind the choice of name.
digitalspy.com
Below Deck's Kate Chastain is pregnant with her first child
Congratulations are in order for Below Deck star Kate Chastain, who is pregnant with her first child. The reality star, who was a fan-favourite on the Bravo show for six seasons until her departure in 2020, announced the exciting news on Instagram with a photo showing off her growing baby bump.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Gary Hailes speaks out on Colin and Barry ending
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Gary Hailes has spoken out on Colin and Barry's long-awaited happy ending. Barry was introduced in 1986, when he and Colin became the show's first same-sex male couple after getting together. The pair eventually went their separate ways, but it was announced back in October...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope teases possible twist in nanny Nicky story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope has discussed the possibility of a twist in newcomer Nicky's storyline. The ITV1 soap recently announced that Lewis had been cast in the role of Nicky, who's about to start working as Home Farm's new nanny. Wednesday's hour-long episode (December 14) sees Nicky...
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Ray Meagher hints at new Alf storyline for 2023
Home and Away's Ray Meagher has teased a new storyline for his character Alf Stewart. The Australian soap star is among the longest-running cast members on Home and Away, having first appeared as Alf since the soap's debut episode in January 1988. Meagher has confirmed that he's been discussing a...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans shares hopes for dramatic Theo stories
Home and Away star Matt Evans has opened up about his time on the soap, revealing that he hopes to see a dramatic storyline for Theo in the future. Speaking to TV Week about wanting to challenge himself as an actor, Evans said: "My hope is that Theo is involved in more dramatic storylines, so I get to challenge myself more and learn to the best of my ability."
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing reveals stars' emotional reactions to making final
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's Monday night results show was an emotional one. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu were sent home at the semi-finals stage a week before the final, but they weren't the only ones shedding a few tears. Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford and Hamza...
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin reveals how reboot differs from original series
Waterloo Road is coming back to kick off 2023 in a big way, but this reboot isn't about taking us back to the mid 2000s — instead, it's reflecting the time we're in now. Speaking to Radio Times, Angela Griffin spoke about why she agreed to reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who has gone from head of pastoral care to head teacher, stating that it was the show's promise to explore the issues facing modern pupils that brought her back.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms proposal in Lola Pearce Christmas storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a first look at Lola and Jay's Christmas storyline. New pictures show Jay popping the question to Lola in heartwarming scenes on Christmas Day. Lola's heartbreaking storyline began on screen back in October, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Owen Warner filmed extra scenes from Australia after I'm A Celebrity
Hollyoaks star Owen Warner didn't waste a single second while in Australia for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. A fortnight after finishing the ITV reality show as runner-up to Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott, Warner stopped by the This Morning studio, where he revealed to Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond that he was working double-time out there.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amy Walsh and EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith reflect on romantic proposal
Emmerdale's Amy Walsh and EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith got engaged last summer and are now looking back on how the proposal came about. The two soap stars have been an item since first meeting in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and have a daughter, Bonnie. Smith, known for...
digitalspy.com
Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb crashes car into a post
Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed that she crashed her car into a post amid the wintery weather. The Debbie Dingle star took to Instagram to reveal that the accident happened as she was trying to park, taking her bumper off in the process. Sharing a clip of the damage,...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours stars reunite ahead of show return next year
Neighbours favourites Alan Fletcher and Stefan Dennis got the band back together last week, ahead of the soap's 2023 revival. Teasing their reunion on Instagram, Dr Karl Kennedy star Fletcher uploaded a selfie with Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson, while out in Sydney. "Had a wonderful few days in Sydney...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race: Canada vs The World star shares reasons for quitting the show
Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World star Icesis Couture has weighed in on her exit from the show. The Canadian queen won the second season of Canada's Drag Race and returned for the spin-off, before announcing her exit in episode four. After leaving the show, Icesis explained she wanted...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise stars discuss possible crossovers with new Kris Marshall spinoff
The cast of Death in Paradise have discussed possible crossovers with the BBC's new Kris Marshall spinoff. Earlier this year, the Beeb announced that Marshall would reunite with Death in Paradise co-star Sally Bretton for a companion show called Beyond Paradise, set in the British countryside. While there is some...
