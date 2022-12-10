Avatar 3 has already been filmed and has a confirmed release date, meaning it should be a quicker return to Pandora for fans after the sequel. We had to wait 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water to land in cinemas, but if all goes to plan, the threequel will be out in December 2024. James Cameron certainly seems confident that we'll be returning to Pandora in two years' time as well.

2 DAYS AGO