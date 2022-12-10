Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
RYAN REAVES THROWS ANOTHER BIG HIT THEN TAKES CARE OF BEN CHIAROT IN A FIGHT
Ryan Reaves was on a mission in Wednesday night's game against Detroit. First, he absolutely smoked Red Wings' defenseman Filip Hronek:. Then, the recently acquired Wild enforcer threw a lesser - though still big - hit on defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and fought Wings' blue-liner Ben Chiarot afterwards. The fight left some to be desired, but Reaves is still on a tear tonight.
SENATORS STUTZLE AVOIDS SERIOUS INJURY, WILL STILL MISS TIME
Ottawa Senators reporter Ian Mendes sent out a tweet this morning saying that forward Tim Stutzle avoided any structural damage in his shoulder after taking a hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Brett Leason on Monday night. The hit, which did appear to be from behind, forced Stutzle to leave the...
MICHAEL PEZZETTA FIRED UP AFTER GETTING IN SOME GREAT SHOTS ON CONNOR MACKEY (VIDEO)
The Bell Centre in Montreal hosted a nice tilt Monday night as the Canadiens took on the Calgary Flames. With a little over 6 minutes left in the first, and the score tied 0-0, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta and Calgary's Connor Mackey decided to drop the gloves to see if they could inject some life into their teammates. It was a quick bout, with Mackey getting in the first good shot. However, Pezzetta would get in a couple, including one that got Mackey to drop to his knees momentarily. That got Pezzetta pumped, and he'd hype up the crowd after the referees separated the two combatants.
CHRIS TANEV APPEARS TO BE OUT AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
Lots of concern for Calgary's Chris Tanev Monday night after he left the Flames' game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev was out to kill a 5-on-3 when he blocked a hard shot by the Habs Nick Suzuki with what looked to be the side of his head. As the camera zoomed in on Tanev, he appeared to be out cold. His eyes were closed and he was completely motionless for some time. Tanev eventually left with the help of three of his teammates. He looked very dazed the entire time he was leaving the ice. Let's hope he's ok.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN MENTIONS THREE POSSIBLE CITIES FOR FUTURE NHL EXPANSION
In the last five years, the National Hockey League has expanded to 32 teams, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken being added. While the NHL is content with 32 teams for now, expansion could be coming a few years down the road. Last week, TSN's Chris Johnston mentioned...
BARRY TROTZ DISCUSSES WHEN HE COULD MAKE A POTENTIAL RETURN
Its been just over seven months since hockey fans last saw Barry Trotz behind an NHL bench. After four seasons as the head coach of the New York Islanders, he was fired and many speculated what he next move would be. Earlier this season, Trotz admitted he would like to...
RYAN REAVES LEVELS FILIP HRONEK WITH A MASSIVE HIT (VIDEO)
Ryan Reaves of the Minnesota Wild is known more for throwing hands than huge hits, but he gets in a big one here and there. He got in a massive one Wednesday night with his team taking on the Detroit Red Wings. Reaves happened to catch defenceman Filip Hronek with...
KEY BULLET POINTS THROUGH DAYS 1 & 2 OF NHL'S BOARD OF GOVERNORS MEETINGS
The NHL's Board of Governors are holding their annual meeting in sunny South Florida this week, and we have received lots to consider through the first two days. Gary Bettman's popularity among fans and owners is a Dickens-like Tale of Two Cities. Fans and agents alike tend to hold contempt...
RED WINGS HONOUR DAVID PERRON FOR APPEARING IN 1000 CAREER GAMES
Prior to puck drop on Tuesday night's game, the Detroit Red Wings honoured veteran forward David Perron after he played in his 1000th career NHL game on Saturday against Dallas. The 34-year-old was given a lengthy video tribute which featured several of his former teammates including Kris Letang, Marc-Andre Fleury,...
CAPITALS OWNER SAYS TEAM WON'T REBUILD WHILE OVECHKIN CHASES GRETZKY'S RECORD
There's no question that the core of the Washington Capitals is aging, with Backstrom, Oshie and Ovechkin all aged 35 or older, while Carlson, Kuznetsov and Orlov are all 30 and over. Washington's window to compete for another Stanley Cup is closing and a rebuild would likely be in the...
COYOTES CEO SAYS ONE FAN LOST PART OF A FINGER DURING FAN BRAWL
Remember the fight from Saturday night's Coyotes-Bruins game? This one?. Well, according to Arizona CEO Xavier Gutierrez, one fan involved in the mayhem had part of a finger bitten off as a result. Yikes. *insert Alex Burrows joke here*
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS TO MEET WITH BLACKHAWKS MANAGEMENT IN JANUARY TO DISCUSS FUTURE
The National Hockey League's trade deadline is 79 days away and there's a possibility that two long-time Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, could be available. Kane and Toews are currently in the final year of their contracts and are set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st.
ALEXEI KOVALEV ADMITS THAT SAKU KOIVU WAS DIFFICULT TO DEAL WITH AT FIRST
During a recent interview with George Laraque's radio show, former Montreal Canadiens sniper Alexei Kovalev admitted that, when he was traded to Montreal, it was initially difficult to deal with captain Saku Koivu. "I liked Saku. I mean he was definitely a not easy person to deal with," Kovalev told...
BO HORVAT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID TRADE RUMOURS AND CONTRACT TALKS
On Monday, it was revealed that Canucks captain Bo Horvat declined Vancouver's latest contract offer and the team would turn their attention to the trade market leading up to the deadline on March 3rd. The last few weeks have been filled with trade rumours and news about contract extension talks...
BO HORVAT REPORTEDLY REJECTS CANUCKS LATEST CONTRACT OFFER
As we slowly approach the NHL's trade deadline on March 3rd, there are plenty of big name players that are expected to be available including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, among others. Unless there's a drastic change in contract talks, it appears Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat could be on the...
INSIDER REVEALS EXACTLY WHAT THE CANUCKS OFFERED BO HORVAT AND HIS REACTION
With word Monday that the Vancouver Canucks had offered captain Bo Horvat a new contract that he had rejected, we now know exactly what that offer entailed. Insider Frank Seravalli appeared on Sportsnet Radio in Vancouver and said the team's offer was below what Horvat is currently making. "The offer...
TUESDAY NIGHT TILT AT TD GARDEN - A.J. GREER VS MATT MARTIN (VIDEO)
Tempers boiled over late in the second period during Tuesday's game between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. After a whistle, there was some pushing and shoving in front of Boston's net before Bruins forward A.J. Greer dropped the mitts with Islanders forward Matt Martin. Greer got a few...
NOAH CORSON, SON OF FORMER NHLER, LEAVES ECHL TEAM AFTER CHARGES MADE PUBLIC
The son of former NHLer Shayne Corson has announced an indefinite leave from his team following reports of charges stemming from his time in Quebec. Noah Corson informed the Utica Comets through his agent that his leave is effective immediately. Reports from both TSN and Radio Canada state Corson has...
WINNIPEG CLAIMS FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have claimed forward Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The move comes one day after the Kraken claimed former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators. As a result, the Kraken decided to put Kuhlman on the waiver wire, with the hope he would clear and then be assigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.
