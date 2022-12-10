Read full article on original website
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin reveals how reboot differs from original series
Waterloo Road is coming back to kick off 2023 in a big way, but this reboot isn't about taking us back to the mid 2000s — instead, it's reflecting the time we're in now. Speaking to Radio Times, Angela Griffin spoke about why she agreed to reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who has gone from head of pastoral care to head teacher, stating that it was the show's promise to explore the issues facing modern pupils that brought her back.
Hollyoaks airs exit scenes for Liberty Savage
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired exit scenes for Liberty Savage. Cast member Jessamy Stoddart is now off on maternity leave following an on-screen departure for Liberty in the post-credits scene in Wednesday's (December 14) first-look episode. Liberty was making her final preparations for her flight to New Zealand for...
Line of Duty's Martin Compston stars in first-look trailer for new BBC drama Mayflies
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Martin Compston's new drama, Mayflies. has released its first trailer from the BBC. The Line of Duty star takes on the role of Jimmy, whose life is turned upside down when his childhood friend Tully (Tony Curran) tells him the devastating news that he has cancer.
Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope teases possible twist in nanny Nicky story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope has discussed the possibility of a twist in newcomer Nicky's storyline. The ITV1 soap recently announced that Lewis had been cast in the role of Nicky, who's about to start working as Home Farm's new nanny. Wednesday's hour-long episode (December 14) sees Nicky...
Coronation Street shock for Ken Barlow as two characters leave Weatherfield
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired the exits for two characters, leaving poor old Ken Barlow shocked and embarrassed. Tonight's (December 14) episode saw both Martha Fraser and Wendy Papadopoulos depart after Ken's infamous history caught up with him. Martha famously had an affair with Ken while he was married to Deirdre, while Wendy was a former flame who relit the spark when she returned earlier this year.
Coronation Street's Max Turner to make shocking Griff discovery in 2023
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has hinted at a possible turning point for Max Turner's storyline in January. The teenager is currently being groomed by extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds, who has been using him to spread racist hatred and propaganda. Griff sees Max as a useful person to...
Death in Paradise stars discuss possible crossovers with new Kris Marshall spinoff
The cast of Death in Paradise have discussed possible crossovers with the BBC's new Kris Marshall spinoff. Earlier this year, the Beeb announced that Marshall would reunite with Death in Paradise co-star Sally Bretton for a companion show called Beyond Paradise, set in the British countryside. While there is some...
Neighbours stars reunite ahead of show return next year
Neighbours favourites Alan Fletcher and Stefan Dennis got the band back together last week, ahead of the soap's 2023 revival. Teasing their reunion on Instagram, Dr Karl Kennedy star Fletcher uploaded a selfie with Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson, while out in Sydney. "Had a wonderful few days in Sydney...
Strictly's Nancy Xu posts sweet tribute to Will Mellor
Strictly Come Dancing pro Nancy Xu has shared her pride in her celebrity partner Will Mellor, after the duo were knocked out of the competition at the semi-finals stage. Week 11 of the ballroom competition saw the Coronation Street actor back in the dance-off against Fleur East. However, a reprise of his and Nancy's Madchester Couples' Choice routine wasn't enough to send them through to this week's grand final.
The Mandalorian star's Netflix series reveals first-look trailer for show that's different for each viewer
Netflix has dropped the first-look trailer for Kaleidoscope, a heist thriller that's going to be different for everyone who watches it. The streaming giant is experimenting with non-linear television – ie: a show that can be watched in any order – and the episodes will be in a randomised order for every Netflix user.
EastEnders' Phil Mitchell to make shock discovery in Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Phil Mitchell will make a shock discovery on Christmas Day. Phil has been away from Walford since October, paving the way for his fiancée Kat to grow close to her ex-husband Alfie. Phil's return will throw Alfie's festive plans into jeopardy, but he refuses to...
EastEnders star reacts to shock return – and reveals what happens next
EastEnders spoilers follow. It's the week of surprises in EastEnders, and sure enough, there was another shock return tonight (December 13) as Keanu Taylor is back. Last seen in 2020, Keanu appeared in the closing moments of Tuesday's episode, just as the Walford residents were winding down after an emotional day of saying goodbye to Dot Branning.
EastEnders star Gillian Wright forced to drop out of panto after injury
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Gillian Wright has been forced to drop out of her upcoming pantomime appearance after falling and breaking her wrist during rehearsals. Revealing the news via her Instagram account, the Jean Slater actress wrote: "Rehearsing a wonderful Wicked Queen in this lovely script, with these lovely...
Emily in Paris star's new movie confirms UK release date
The Honeymoon, starring Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo, has received a UK release date. It's been confirmed that the upcoming romantic comedy will be available for UK viewers to watch on Prime Video from December 29. The film follows newlyweds Adam (Pico Alexander) and Sarah (Maria Bakalova), who are about...
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives police threat over fraud
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street’s Summer Spellman has been threatened with a police visit following her act of fraud. The teenager had previously struck a deal with Mike and Esther to exchange her baby for money, but she withheld that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage. Despite boyfriend...
Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb crashes car into a post
Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed that she crashed her car into a post amid the wintery weather. The Debbie Dingle star took to Instagram to reveal that the accident happened as she was trying to park, taking her bumper off in the process. Sharing a clip of the damage,...
First look at Death In Paradise spin-off with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton
A first look at Death In Paradise's upcoming spin-off series Beyond Paradise has been unveiled. The upcoming show will see Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman alongside Sally Bretton's Martha Lloyd, moving events from Saint Marie to the British countryside. The first image sees the happy couple together in...
Hollyoaks star Theo Graham explains twist in Hunter and Olivia betrayal story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham has explained why his character Hunter McQueen sleeps with Olivia Bradshaw after his return to the village. The Channel 4 soap announced a shock Christmas storyline this week, confirming that Hunter and Olivia will spend the night together. The betrayal takes place on...
Home and Away star Ray Meagher hints at new Alf storyline for 2023
Home and Away's Ray Meagher has teased a new storyline for his character Alf Stewart. The Australian soap star is among the longest-running cast members on Home and Away, having first appeared as Alf since the soap's debut episode in January 1988. Meagher has confirmed that he's been discussing a...
The Masked Singer UK confirms return date for new series
The Masked Singer UK has confirmed its return date for the next series, with the show set to kick off the New Year. The show has traditionally aired around the start of each new year for the last three series, and it seems it will be keeping that up for the fourth, with ITV revealing that the first episode will premiere on Sunday, January 1.
